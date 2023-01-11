Warner Robins warming center reopens with 66 beds. Here’s how to get involved

A Warner Robins church reopened its warming center for homeless individuals in Houston County Monday.

The Table at First Christian Church first opened its warming center last January and hosted it again temporarily when temperatures dropped last month. This time, it will be open every night through the end of February.

Throughout the past few weeks, various businesses, churches and organizations like the Robins Regional Chamber and Houston County Fire Department collaborated to gather donations and furnish the warming center.

The Table Warming Center has separate rooms to host men, women and one small family, with 66 beds total.

Brian Wise, code enforcement officer with the City of Warner Robins, has been heavily involved with the Table Warming Center and the county’s recent homelessness initiatives. He said several homeless members of the community volunteered to help prepare the warming center.

“We didn’t ask them to but they even helped with putting the beds together and cleaning and everything,” Wise said. “I said y’all don’t have to do this and they said they were so grateful for what the community is doing to help them in their situation that they wanted to. It’s just been amazing how the community has come together.”

Table Warming Center coordinator Dara West said anyone experiencing homelessness is welcome to stay at the warming center as long as they are not sick or infectious and complete the center’s intake process.

It will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day through the end of February, providing free breakfast, dinner and sack lunches each day.

West said there are still plenty of opportunities to volunteer and donate to help the warming center.

She recommends that those interested in getting involved follow the Table Warming Center Facebook page for more information. Every Wednesday, they will post about their current items they are seeking donations of.

For those interested in volunteering, the Table Warming Center also has a SignUpGenius page where volunteers can sign up for specific slots.

“We’re just thankful that this church was willing to put themselves out there to really shut down their religious education, their fellowship hall to support this over these months,” West said. “And I’m thankful to the community that everyone is coming together to support addressing the homelessness in our community, because we’ve seen it increasing. Everyone wants to do something, but you don’t know what to do. So I’m glad to be a part of this effort and do what I can do. There’s something for everyone to do.”