Warner Robins blasts Creekside to punch ticket to fifth straight state title game

For the fifth consecutive season Warner Robins is heading to the 5A state championship game after a 40-15 win over Creekside in the semifinals.

On the road for the third game in a row, the Demons kicked off to open the game.

The Seminoles, led by dual-threat quarterback Nyqua Lett, drove down the field with ease and were poised to put points on the board.

Lett unleashed a pass deep into Warner Robins territory but defensive back Montrez Dinkins intercepted the pass.

Dinkins returned the ball from his own 20-yard line to the Creekside 40.

On the first offensive play of the game for the Demons, running back Chaz Sturn took it 40 yards for the score to put Warner Robins up 7-0.

The Demons forced a quick three-and-out on the next drive.

On the Demon’s next possession, Sturn broke off a 75-yard run before being tackled inside the Creekside 20.

Running back Jafredrick Perry punched it in from 12 yards out to put Warner Robins up 14-0 to close out the first quarter.

Perry added another score on an 8-yard run.

Just before the half the Demons defense forced a punt but the ball sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone. The Demons went into the half up 23-0 after the offense stalled on the final drive of the second quarter.

Coming out of the half, Perry took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown but it was negated on an illegal block-in-the-back penalty.

The Seminoles defense took advantage of the penalty by forcing a quick stop.

On the next drive, Nyqua Lett hit Lorenzo York for a touchdown as York spun away from the defender before turning up field for the score.

On back-to-back drives, the Demons scored on rushing touchdowns by Perry before adding a field goal to go up 40-7 with under six minutes left in the game.

Creekside added a score and two-point conversion late, but the game was already out of reach. An interception on the final drive sealed the win for Warner Robins

Warner Robins’ Jafredrick Perry (6) dives for the pylon for a touchdown during the Demons’ GHSA 5A semifinal game against Creekside Friday night in College Park.

THREE STARS:

Jafredrick Perry, Warner Robins RB: If there was an award for the MVP of this postseason run by Warner Robins it would go to Perry.

Story continues

In the four playoff games Perry has scored 14 touchdowns in the last four games. He has rushed for more than 700 yards.

When the Demons lost starting running back Malcolm Brown for the season it looked as though it may slow down the rushing attack.

But Perry has more than made up for his absence and has been a big part of why Warner Robins is back in the state title game.

Montrez Dinkins, Warner Robins DB: The Creekside offense looked as though it was going to drive down for a score on the opening drive, but Dinkins’ interception flipped the field.

It set up a touchdown run on the first offensive play of the game for Warner Robins.

The change in momentum allowed Warner Robins to open up a 23-0 lead before Creekside realized what hit it.

The interception felt like the first haymaker thrown in this heavyweight bout and the Seminoles never recovered.

Marquis Westbrook, Warner Robins head coach: The Demons are heading to their third straight title under Westbrook at helm.

It is hard for a team to sustain the level of success Warner Robins has had over the past five years. Toss in a change at the head coaching position after the first title appearances and it becomes nearly impossible.

Yet Westbrook has the Demons one win away from back-to-back state title wins for the first time in school history.

Westbrook is 39-4 as a head coach with four state title appearances and one state title with a chance to add another next week.

