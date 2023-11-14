Warner Music To Recreate Edith Piaf’s Voice & Image Via AI For Estate-Sanctioned, Animated Biopic

Developments around AI continued to accelerate rapidly on Tuesday, as news emerged of an Edith Piaf biopic that will be the first crafted in animation through AI. The project, from Warner Music Entertainment and the production company Seriously Happy, is sanctioned by the iconic French musical artist’s estate, which will be a partner in its creation.

Charting Piaf’s rise to become a symbol of female empowerment and one of France’s most beloved artists of all time, Edith is made possible courtesy of groundbreaking AI technology that will be used to recreate Piaf’s voice and image. In prep for the project, Warner Music trained AI on hundreds of voice clips and images of Piaf, some of which are over 80 years old.

Edith is written by written by Julie Veille and Gilles Marliac, from an original idea by Veille. The pair has overseen development of the project and the AI technology behind it alongside Warner Music Entertainment’s President, Charlie Cohen. While a proof of concept for the biopic has already been created, Warner Music Entertainment is seeking a studio partner to help take the feature forward.

A 90-minute film, taking place between Paris and New York from the 1920s to 1960s, Edith will see narrator “Piaf” uncover aspects of her life that were previously unknown — showcasing her indomitable spirit, personal achievements, and incredible performances. Recordings of her original songs, like “La Vie en rose” and “Non, je ne regrette rien” will be used, with archival footage of Piaf from TV performances and interviews, stage shows, and her personal library to help bring authenticity to the visual storytelling.

In a statement accompanying the announcement of Edith, Veille said that “it has been the greatest privilege to work alongside Edith’s Estate to help bring her story into the 21st century.” In bringing the film to life, she says, the team has kept asking, “‘If Edith were still with us, what messages would she want to convey to the younger generations?'” Continued the filmmaker, “Her story is one of incredible resilience, of overcoming struggles, and defying social norms to achieve greatness – and one that is as relevant now as it was then. Our goal is to utilize the latest advancements in animation and technology to bring the timeless story to audiences of all ages.”

Catherine Glavas and Christie Laume, Executors of Piaf’s Estate, remarked that “it’s been a special and touching experience to be able to hear Edith’s voice once again – the technology has made it feel like we were back in the room with her. The animation is beautiful and through this film we’ll be able to show the real side of Edith – her joyful personality, her humour, and her unwavering spirit.”

Warner Music France CEO Alain Veille also weighed in to reiterate that “Edith is one of France’s greatest ever artists and she is still a source of so much pride to the French people. It is such a delicate balancing act when combining new technology with heritage artists, and it was imperative to us that we worked closely with Edith’s estate and handled this project with the utmost respect. Her story is one that deserves to be told, and through this film we’ll be able to connect with a whole new audience and inspire a new generation of fans.”

