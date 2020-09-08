Warner Music Group Names Kareem Chin Senior VP, Head of Investor Relations

Warner Music Group announced that Kareem Chin has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately. Chin comes to WMG from iHeartMedia, Inc., where he held the same title. In his new post at WMG, Chin will be based in New York and report to EVP & Chief Financial Officer Eric Levin and EVP & Chief Communications Officer James Steven.

Chin’s appointment follows WMG’s recent IPO, which saw the company make its debut on Nasdaq in early June. According to the announcement, in his new role, Chin will lead the company’s investor relations efforts, including strategic engagement with the investor community and analysts. He will also work closely with WMG’s finance and corporate communications teams to articulate the company’s strategy and results, while overseeing key events such as quarterly earnings calls and attendance at investor conferences.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for WMG. We’re enabling an explosion in new business opportunities, not just in streaming, but in social media, podcasting, fitness, live streaming, VR, video content, and beyond. In this environment, WMG is uniquely positioned for long-term global success, and we’ve hired an outstanding IR leader to help us keep our investors informed of our progress,” said Eric Levin and James Steven. “Kareem has great relationships within the finance and investment world and a deep understanding of the media marketplace.”

Chin said, “I’ve always been a fan of WMG’s amazing artists and songwriters, and I’ve been impressed by the company’s independent spirit, its commitment to artistry and innovation, and its financial discipline. During these challenging times, the recorded music and music publishing industries have proven to be incredibly resilient. What’s inspiring to me about this new role is how WMG is positioned to emerge from the pandemic even stronger than before.”

Chin joined iHeartMedia as the company was emerging from bankruptcy, creating and building out the company’s investor relations function as it explored listing options and subsequently made its debut on Nasdaq. He previously served as Vice President of Investor Relations for Viacom, following more than a decade in investment banking.

