Warner Music Group Names Head of Global Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Warner Music Group (WMG) has named Dr. Maurice Stinnett head of global equity, diversity and inclusion. He arrives from BSE Global, whose portfolio includes NBA team the Brooklyn Nets, the WNBA’s New York Liberty, and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where he most recently served as vice president of diversity, inclusion and culture. Based in New York, he’ll report to WMG CEO Steve Cooper and work in partnership with Nina Bhagwat, Warner Music U.K.’s head of inclusion and diversity.

Stinnett is a noted academic who holds degrees from Columbia University and the Princeton Theological Seminary and is the recipient of numerous distinctions including the president’s award for community service and activism from the NAACP of Springfield, Ohio.

In his new position, Stinnett will spearhead the company’s initiatives as they relate to cultivating a diverse and inclusive culture.

Said Cooper in making the announcement: “The past two months have seen an unprecedented reckoning in the fight against systemic racism and injustice. We’re committed to lasting change throughout our company and in our industry at large. Maurice brings impressive knowledge, experience, and passion to this important new post. He will be a dynamic leader who will hold us accountable to our promises and be a credible voice both within our company and in the global music community.”

Added Stinnett: “Music is a force for good in the world, and the music industry is made up of artists, songwriters, and people from every background. Our business can and should lead the way in opening up a new era of diversity and inclusion. We’re at a turning point in history, and there’s a genuine commitment and desire for real transformation and transparency at WMG. I’m thrilled to be joining the company on this important journey, and I’m grateful to Steve for this opportunity to help make a difference. As I step into this new role, I carry tremendous pride in the work accomplished by the entire BSE Global family in progressing racial equality and social justice. I will continue to cheer on the Nets and Liberty as a member of the Brooklyn community.”

