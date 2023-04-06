Warner given no assurances by Bailey over Ashes place

Australia national selector George Bailey says there are no guarantees David Warner will face England in the Ashes.

Warner's place at the top of the order in the Test side is under threat after he failed in all four innings against India in February before his tour was cut short due to injury.

Head coach Andrew McDonald stated that Warner is fully in Australia's plans for the World Test Championship final at The Oval early in June, which is followed by the battle for the urn with Ben Stokes' side.

Yet Bailey stressed that the 36-year-old is not a certainty for the five-match series against England.

He said: "We're three formats across all of those contracts. Trying to fit that in is first and foremost, the job. But I think Dave, like any player is, is at the mercy of selection.

"The Ashes is a huge series. And we'll be looking to pick our best team. We're going to have to have our best team playing incredibly well too, to challenge England over there the way they're playing."

Australia could make changes to their squad after the second Test against England.

Bailey added: "We'll have more information on how the team's going, the results of the first couple of Ashes Tests, what the brand of cricket looks like and an opportunity to review any changes that will need to be made.

Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw are alternative options to open along with Usman Khawaja.

Bailey said: "I agree with [Western Australia coach] Adam Voges, he said post the [Sheffield Shield] final that he thinks Cam Bancroft is batting as well as he's ever seen.

"I think we'd agree with that as a panel as well, so really excited by the form that he's in and really glad he's over in England playing.

"Matt was putting a really compelling case at the top of the order as well early on in the year for Queensland then by virtue of being away in India didn't get much of an opportunity in the back half of the year.

"Not being rude to Usman or Dave, but there's no doubt those two are probably closer to the end than start of their careers, so we are going to need some depth and needing all three of those guys performing really well for us. Hopefully they make our decisions incredibly challenging over next little while."