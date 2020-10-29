Warner Bros UK Acquires Creature Feature ‘The Little People’ Starring Hannah John-Kamen & Douglas Booth

Production has wrapped in London on director Jon Wright’s (Grabbers) creature feature The Little People, whose under-the-radar cast is revealed today as fast-rising Brit actress Hannah John-Kamen (Resident Evil) and Douglas Booth (The Dirt) as a couple who escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in wood at the foot of their new garden.

Additonal cast include Colm Meaney (The Banker), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), Chris Walley (The Young Offenders) and Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones). Above is a first look at the production.

The film is based on an original screenplay by Mark Stay (Robot Overlords) and Wright.

Warner Bros. has acquired UK rights and is planning to release the film in 2021. Cornerstone Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution and negotiated the deal with Warner Bros. on behalf of the filmmakers.

The Little People is being funded by Ingenious Media and is produced by Piers Tempest (Military Wives) and Peter Touche (Unhinged) as a Tempo Production in association with Automatik VFX.

Tempo’s Jo Bamford, Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone Films and Janine Modder, who has worked on the Bond franchise since 1997, are executive producing. Additional executive producers include Matt Williams, Jamie Jessop, Andrea Scarso, Michael Reuter, Seb Barker and Doris Pfardrescher.

Brave New World and Ant-Man And The Wasp star John-Kamen is currently in production on the latest instalment in the Resident Evil franchise in which she will play lead Jill Valentine.

John-Kamen is represented by Scott Marshall Partners, Paradigm and manager Luber Roklin. Booth is represented by Curtis Brown Group, UTA and Sherpa Talent, Walley by B-Side Management, Nairn by APA and the Coalition Agency, Meaney by ICM, Liebman Entertainment and 42, and O’Donnell by The Artists Partnership, The Gersh Agency and Grandview.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.