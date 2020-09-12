Warner Bros & Sony Hiding Box Office Numbers From Rival Studios On ‘Tenet’ & ‘Broken Hearts Gallery’: Here’s Why

As if there weren’t any bigger problems in the world during a pandemic, but, yes, Warner Bros. and Sony are shielding their box office hourly figures from rival studios in Comscore on their respective releases Tenet and The Broken Hearts Gallery.

We’ve known about this for a while, but it’s becoming a bigger deal now as the blackout was only expected to last a week for Warner Bros, and now it’s extended into a second weekend with Sony joining in.

Comscore is the data crossways between exhibitors and distributors. As movie theaters make their money each hour on titles, distributors and exhibitors can observe how a film is doing at the box office and project what it will make for the day, or the weekend. Rival studios pull from this data, create their own internal top weekend industry box office chart twice a day (or more) on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday and throughout the week and share this with their top brass and filmmakers.

This Warner Bros.-Sony box office cover-up is also preventing us, the press, from providing you, the town, with box office figures on Friday and Saturdays and throughout the week. We only get numbers on Sunday when Warners sends it to us, and it’s only one number. And hence, as the press discovers what the box office is on Sunday AM, so are rival studios. They are no longer finding out about the figures in real-time.

We, the press and rival studios, still don’t know the daily breakdown on Tenet. Sources who have pulled intel from exhibition believe the $20.2M 11-day breakdown of the Nolan film was as follows=$2.5M for the first weekend in Canada, $11.2M for the 3-day, around $12M for the 4-day and the rest in previews. We’ll come back to all of this in a moment.

Why are rival studios ticked off by this?

Essentially not having access to box office hourlies prevents distribution executives from doing their job and providing their filmmakers and top executives with the health or lack thereof in the marketplace. If they can’t drill down in see how theaters in Chicago, Detroit, or Tupelo are doing, how can they decide whether it’s good or bad to release a movie right now? I mean, we all know it’s not good overall right now at the box office, but certain films can play in the red states which are more open to heading to the cinemas right now, i.e. Solstice Studios’ Unhinged which is up to $12.1M as of Thursday. With Warners making these last minute theatrical date changes, i.e. pushing Wonder Woman 1984 from Oct. 2 to Christmas Day, another distributor could swoop in, program films and provide exhibitors with product so that they can survive. Having access to drill-down theatrical hourlies helps immensely; it truly helps the industry overall. Apparently, big circuits can see how Tenet and Broken Hearts Gallery are doing in Comscore, but little theaters having access to the service cannot (such intel is apt to be on a premium tier). One way studios are monitoring the health of Tenet is via their access to advance ticket sales systems.

If there’s no transparency in the box office figures between rivals, then expect them amp up their snark on each other in the near future.

Why is Warner Bros. (and Sony) doing this?

Essentially, Warners on Tenet, knowing that box office wouldn’t be robust due to the pandemic, wanted to control their own narrative in the press on how the Christopher Nolan film was doing. Far too often, and incorrectly, the Wall Street media jumps the gun, reports that theatrical is dying, exhibition is done and that streaming is king.

Warners is trying to protect exhibition, and bang the drum on their message that Tenet‘s box office play wouldn’t be normal, but to be determined in the long run, especially with coastal cities like San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles closed, which is where Nolan’s movies play. They didn’t want the press jumping the gun, and reporting a box office figure on the film that was leaking from a rival studio. Rivals, out of respect to Warner Bros. because they were the first studio which was vying to resuscitate movie theaters, asked the press to only deal with each studio on their own box office figures. That said, the variance between what a studio reports and a rival reports on the weekend is within a decimal point; there really isn’t a big gap.