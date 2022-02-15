Village Roadshow Loses Push To Speed Up ‘Matrix’ Suit With Warner Bros Over Streaming Strategy – Update

Dominic Patten and Dade Hayes
·6 min read

2nd UPDATE, 9:56 AM: Looks like Village Roadshow won’t be getting their breach of contract and more lawsuit against Warner Bros fast tracked through the courts.

One day after the film financier company submitted paperwork to expedite the process over the dispute over The Matrix Resurrections and other movies, a Los Angeles Superior Court this morning said Nope. Ruling that there was no basis to support ex parte relief, the Judge denied Village’s Kirland & Ellis lawyers desire to lift the stay on the litigation in court; allow a motion to be filed for a preliminary injunction; and expedited discovery.

More from Deadline

As WB try to get the matter into arbitration, today’s DTLA hearing means that everything pretty much slows way down until at least mid-March – which is to say, this show isn’t getting on the road for almost a month

UPDATED, Feb 14 12:18 PM: A week after hauling Warner Bros into open court in a battle over the bucks from box office disappointment The Matrix Resurrections and other movies, Village Roadshow now wants a judge to put pedal to the metal on the whole thing.

“Village Roadshow respectfully requests that the Court expedite this action, granting Village Roadshow leave to file a Motion for Preliminary Injunction, partially lifting the complex litigation stay with respect to the Motion, and scheduling all briefing, expedited discovery, and hearings,” said the company’s Kirkland & Ellis lawyers in a not unexpected filing Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “Village Roadshow requests leave to file its opening Motion for Preliminary Injunction with this Court by March 7, 2022,” they added.

In fact, hoping to hit the road harder and faster than a Mad Max movie, Village wants a hearing on the order Tuesday morning in downtown L.A. in front of Judge Ana Maria Luna.

Making it clear previously that it believes the whole dust-up should be settled behind closed doors in arbitration, Warner Bros did not respond to request for comment on Village’s latest legal move today. If and when it does, we will update this story.

While WB didn’t directly respond to this morning’s filing, the studio was very direct earlier Monday in calling out what it referred to as Village Roadshow’s “duplicitous” actions and calling “this dispute …contrived.”

PREVIOUSLY, February 7 AM: Warner Bros, which managed to evade litigation in 2021 despite a hail of protests over parent WarnerMedia’s aggressive tactics with streaming service HBO Max, has been hit with a lawsuit by Village Roadshow.

The longtime financier of tentpole movies sued the studio in Los Angeles Superior Court today, alleging breach of contract. The 50-page complaint (read it here) does not mince words, blasting “the deliberate and consistent coordinated efforts of WB to eviscerate the significant value of Village Roadshow’s intellectual property.”

In a statement, Warner Bros responded, “This is a frivolous attempt by Village Roadshow to avoid their contractual commitment to participate in the arbitration that we commenced against them last week. We have no doubt that this case will be resolved in our favor.”

At the center of the complaint is The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the franchise, which has limped toward the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office after its December release. Village Roadshow contends that WarnerMedia hobbled the film’s commercial prospects by favoring streaming.

Over the course of a 25-year relationship with Warner Bros, Village Roadshow has paid $4.5 billion to produce and distribute nearly 100 films, the suit maintains. Over that quarter-century, there has not been a previous legal tangle, a fact described as “unique in the entertainment industry.”

Not only has the Matrix franchise generated some $2 billion in box office, the lawsuit notes, but other Village Roadshow properties similarly took flight financially after successful theatrical runs. The suit names Joker, the Ocean’s series, Charlie
and the Chocolate Factory and Edge of Tomorrow.

With traditional box office reporting less of a factor in the consideration of a property’s overall value in driving streaming subscriptions, production partners are left holding the bag, according to Village Roadshow. “As the distributor and co-copyright owner, WB has a fiduciary duty to account to Village Roadshow for all earnings from the exploitation of the films’ copyrights, not just those it cannot hide,” the suit says.

The broadside from Village Roadshow comes after a tense year, as WarnerMedia set plans for a $43 billion merger with Discovery, a deal that is still pending.

Another key production partner, Legendary Entertainment, initially made rumblings last year about the fate of Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, as did many other stakeholders in 2021 releases. Legendary had sought to sell GvK to Netflix, but WarnerMedia intervened, reaching an agreement to provide Legendary with downside protection and retain the film. No party had previously brought a legal claim, in part because WarnerMedia spent in the range of $200 million to compensate dozens of partners for foregone box office revenues.

Disney, of course, faced a public blow-up last summer with star Scarlett Johansson, who sued over the release of Marvel’s Black Widow. The case settled weeks later but exposed tensions between talent and distributors amid the boom in streaming and dramatic alterations of the movie release model.

With Covid altering the landscape and shuttering theaters for months in 2020, media companies already engaged in a battle to close the gap with Netflix made a number of dramatic moves. With HBO Max off to a sluggish start after its May 2020 launch and former Amazon and Hulu exec Jason Kilar at the controls of WarnerMedia, the company was looking to stir the pot more than most. While other companies proceeded in more of a case-by-case fashion, Warner Bros embarked on what was known internally as Project Popcorn. With no advance notice to any of its partners, the studio put all 17 of its 2021 releases on HBO Max at the same time they hit theaters.

The move, unveiled at the tail end of 2020, was decried by filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, major agency chiefs and others. Soon, though, the uproar died down and the company has indicated it will make decisions on individual releases, rather than the entire slate, in 2022.

Village Roadshow’s suit ripped Project Popcorn as a “clandestine plan to materially reduce box office and correlated ancillary revenue generated from tent pole films.”

While Disney put Black Widow and a few other films out as Premier Access titles, charging Disney+ subscribers an extra $30, other distributors have gone day-and-date with no extra charge. Some films have even skipped theaters entirely in favor of streaming.

By not attaching any charge for a slate of films with budgets upwards of $200 million, WarnerMedia and WB “effectively enticed movie-going audiences away from the theaters,” the suit said. That move is “completely inconsistent with ‘industry standards’ and ‘customary commercial practices in the motion picture industry.’ Additionally, WarnerMedia benefits by driving up the value of its subsidiary, just as WarnerMedia prepares to spin off and merge with Discovery, all while providing zero benefit to Village Roadshow, talent and other partners.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ Movie for HBO Max to Be Written and Directed by ‘Black Adam’s’ Adam Sztykiel

    DC’s “Wonder Twins” are getting the feature film treatment, with a new live-action movie in the works for HBO Max. Warner Bros has hired Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the upcoming “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson, to write and direct the movie, based on the DC characters. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will […]

  • Oscars 2022: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host

    Academy Awards have not had an emcee in three years

  • ‘Black Adam’ Writer Adam Sztykiel to Write and Direct ‘Wonder Twins’ for HBO Max￼

    Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill are producing the film

  • Denis Villeneuve Reacts to Best Director Oscar Snub: ‘Deeply Pleased’ With 10 ‘Dune’ Noms

    Denis Villeneuve recently told MovieMaker magazine that he is “deeply pleased” with “Dune” landing 10 Oscar nominations, second only to Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” as the most nominated film at the 94th Academy Awards. While “Dune” broke into the best picture race and landed nominations in every craft category, Villeneuve himself got […]

  • Denis Villeneuve Is ‘Deeply Pleased’ with ‘Dune’ Oscar Recognition, Despite Best Director Snub

    "Dune" has the second highest number of nominations with 10, behind "The Power of the Dog" with 12 noms.

  • West Side Story star Ariana DeBose didn't think she 'was going to get the job' — now she's an Oscar nominee

    The newly minted Oscar nominee — who plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's reimagining of the celebrated musical — sits down with EW's The Awardist podcast, where she also discusses her recent SNL hosting gig.

  • Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars: 'Surprises in store'

    The Oscars have not had a host for the last three years. Now, the show will officially have three: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

  • Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost joke about marriage in Amazon Alexa Super Bowl commercial

    There are no lies detected between Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Last season, Jeff Skinner had just seven goals. On Sunday, he had more than half that, putting up his first-ever four-goal performance as the Buffalo Sabres downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-3. “It’s nice, any time you can contribute to the team’s success it’s a good feeling. That's why you play the game,'' Skinner said. “To be able to contribute, to play, to win, it’s a good feeling and we’ll take it into the next game to try to be good again.” Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (1

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the