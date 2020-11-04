Warner Bros. Says Company Is 'Deeply Saddened' The Witches Offended Some with Disabilities

HBO Max Anne Hathaway in The Witches

Warner Bros. is apologizing after some disability activists expressed outrage over The Witches' portrayal of the titular villains as having limb differences.

In director Robert Zemeckis' HBO Max reimagining of the Roald Dahl book, Anne Hathaway and her coven of witches are portrayed as having three long fingers that they hide under gloves. The book and the 1990 original film, starring Anjelica Huston, featured the villains as having five fingers and long claws.

The difference has led some in the limb difference community to call out the movie for potentially being hurtful to people with the disability.

In a note on Twitter, British Paralympic swimmer Amy Marren explained why.

"It’s not unusual for surgeons to try and build hands like this for children/adults with certain limb differences and it’s upsetting to [see] something that makes. Person different being represented as something scary," she wrote. "My fear is that children will watch this film, unaware that it massively exaggerates the Roald Dahl original and that limbs differences begin to be feared."

"This opens up all new difficult conversations for those with limb differences and sets back what we are truing to achieve which is to celebrate who you are!" Marren concluded.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Says Her Kids 'Can't See' Her in The Witches: When 'I Smile They’re Going to Freak'

@WarnerBrosUK was there much thought given as to how this representation of limb differences would effect the limb difference community?! @ReachCharity @RoaldFull pic.twitter.com/kiTEAuYt7i — Amy Marren (@amy_marren) November 2, 2020

In the tweet, Marren also directly asked studio Warner Bros. "was there much thought given as to how this representation of limb differences would effect the limb difference community?!"

The official Twitter account for the Paralympic Games tweeted that "limb difference is not scary."

Limb difference is not scary. Differences should be celebrated and disability has to be normalised. #NotAWitch calls out ‘#TheWitches’ movie for portrayal of disability 👉 https://t.co/aSY1U6TymE pic.twitter.com/UCU87bUeV8 — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) November 3, 2020

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. has since responded in a statement to Deadline, saying the company was “deeply saddened to learn that our depiction of the fictional characters in The Witches could upset people with disabilities" and "regretted any offense caused."

"In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book," the spokesperson added. "It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them."

The Witches is now streaming on HBO Max.