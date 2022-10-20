Warner Bros. Promotes Jesse Ehrman to President of Production and Development

Warner Bros. Pictures has promoted Jesse Ehrman to president of production and development overseeing the studio’s live-action development team and budget, the studio’s co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy announced Thursday.

Along with Ehrman, Warner Bros. has also promoted Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott all to the role of senior vice president, production. Ehrman will also work closely with both De Luca and Abdy on the studio’s overall slate development.

Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as executive vice president, production, working closely with Ehrman.

“This new leadership team highlights a new era at Warner Bros. Pictures,” DeLuca and Abdy said in a statement. “These executives are all smart, super-talented and have great taste and instincts. Over his career at the studio, Jesse has compiled a terrific filmography and demonstrated he’s the right choice to head up our production and development team. Cate, Peter and Sheila are all proven, highly creative development executives with relationships and skill sets that complement each other. With this team, we are well-positioned to continue Warner Bros. Pictures’ 100-year legacy of success.”

Ehrman has been with Warner Bros. Pictures for over 16 years and most recently served as executive vice president, production. Throughout his tenure, he has worked on some of the Studio’s most popular films, including “The Hangover” trilogy, “Ocean’s 8,” “Ready Player One,” “Tarzan,” “Scoob!,” “Space Jam 2,” “Project X,” “The Campaign,” “Due Date” and “War Dogs.” He’s currently working on the upcoming “Minecraft” movie, the “Ocean’s” prequel and “Coyote vs. Acme.” Ehrman previously held posts at AMG and Dylan Sellers’ production company.

“Joker” and “Hangover” director Todd Phillips also touted Ehrman’s achievements at the studio.

“I think I’ve had a longer relationship with Jesse Ehrman than with probably anyone else at the studio,” Phillips said. “Over the years, we have gone from being colleagues to becoming great friends. He has always been bold, thoughtful, wildly creative and most importantly – honest. I am thrilled that he’s being given this opportunity.”

Adams has been with Warner Bros. Pictures Group for more than a decade and has worked on a wide variety of films including “The Nice Guys,” “Inherent Vice,” “Tomb Raider,” “The Meg,” and “The Witches.” She’s currently overseeing production on “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” “Barbie,” “The Meg 2” and “Wonka” as well as the pre-production activities on “Minecraft.” Prior to joining the studio, Adams started her career with turns at Lynda Obst Productions, Emjag Productions and BermanBraun.

Dodd joined Warner Bros. Pictures in 2018 as vice president, Creative Development, and has overseen production on a number of films including “King Richard,” “Reminiscence” and “A Christmas Story Christmas.” He’s currently working on the upcoming untitled Bong Joon Ho feature, the filmmaker’s follow-up to “Parasite.” Previously, Dodd was a motion picture literary agent at United Talent Agency.

Walcott worked at Warner Bros. Pictures from 2017-2020 and returned in January 2022 as vice president, Creative Development. Among the films she’s worked on are “In the Heights,” “Ocean’s 8,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “King Richard” and “A Star is Born.” She’s currently working on the 2023 musical adaptation “The Color Purple” and the sequel to “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Walcott has also served as head of TV/Film at Malcom D. Lee’s Blackmaled Productions, having started her career at Overbrook Entertainment.

