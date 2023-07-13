Warner Bros. President of Unscripted TV Mike Darnell Exits After 10 Years

Mike Darnell has stepped down from his role as President of Unscripted Television at Warner Bros.

The executive announced his departure in a statement.

“Letting yourself go is always difficult…I took a deep breath, called myself on Zoom and told myself it was time to leave. I took it surprisingly well. Actually, Channing approached me a couple of months ago, and although I was given the opportunity to stay…it would have meant more changes for both my personal deal and to the general structure of the division,” Darnell said. “Call it fate, or just good timing, during my discussions with Channing, a couple of new ventures have come my way…even so, deciding to leave was difficult.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:

‘A League Of Their Own’ Could Swing Beyond Shortened Season 2 at Prime Video, Says TV Head Vernon Sanders

In his 10 years at the studio, Darnell oversaw programming like “The Voice” and the “Bachelor” franchise.

“(Those who know me know I am not a fan of change.) I want to thank my amazing studio team. I am, of course, going to miss everybody…not the least of which is Channing,” Darnell added. “I couldn’t ask for a more supportive boss, first class all the way.”