Warner Bros. Just Spent $100 Million On A 'Batgirl' Movie You'll Never See

“Batgirl,” a film about DC Comics’ female superhero counterpart to Batman, won’t see the light of day.

The film, which The New York Post reported had a more than $100 million budget, recently wrapped shooting. Latina actor Leslie Grace had hoped the movie would validate “the dreams of other people” who looked like her.

“Batgirl” was also set to star Brendan Fraser as the Firefly, Michael Keaton as Batman and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…



And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

- Batgirl, Year One

🦇 pic.twitter.com/gbIA5EbcUK — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) January 15, 2022

“Batgirl” was slated to be released this year on the streaming platform HBO Max. However, according to Variety, current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has “made no secret of reversing” a streaming release-first plan and is “committing to release first-run feature films in theaters” before they join the platform.

Warner Bros. also scrapped “Scoob! Holiday Haunt,” a roughly $40-million animated addition to the hit “Scooby-Doo” franchise.

“The decision to not release ‘Batgirl’ reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of ‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...