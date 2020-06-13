Warner Bros. Interactive Being Shopped, Titles Include ‘Harry Potter’ And ‘Game Of Thrones’ – Report

Click here to read the full article.

AT&T is reportedly discussing a sale of its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment gaming division, according to numerous reports. The deal could come in around the $4 billion mark and could have a licensing component that would still generate revenue from the intellectual property.

Reducing debt is the goal of any deal. Warner Bros. Interactive titles are largely tied to Warner-owned intellectual property, including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Lego Movie, but includes the Mortal Kombat and the Scribblenauts series.

Among the rumored suitors are Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts, and Activision Blizzard.

Spokespeople at AT&T declined to comment. The company will have John Stankey as its new CEO as of July 1, replacing Randall Stephenson. The new CEO enters with a mandate to divest properties and reduce debt.

AT&T acquired Time Warner for $109 billion in a 2018 deal and has about $165 billion in debt.

