Warner Bros. Eyes Nancy Meyers’ ‘Paris Paramount’ After Film Nixed at Netflix

Nancy Meyers’ $130 million ensemble comedy “Paris Paramount” is being eyed to land at Warner Bros. Discovery, according to an insider with knowledge of the project. The studio is in an exploratory phase about taking aboard the project.

Netflix pulled the plug on the project earlier this week due to budget issues.

Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender and Owen Wilson were previously in talks for roles in the film which centered on an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite on set after falling in and out of love with one another.

“Paris Paramount” would have been Meyers’ return to the director’s chair since helming 2015’s “The Intern,” which starred Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway.

Talent deals with Warner Bros. Discovery would need to be reworked since the cast previously had buy-out deals because their deals were for Netflix.

The shocking move from Netflix comes as streamers are under ever-greater scrutiny to cut costs and rein in content-for-content’s-sake spending splurges. Wall Street no longer rewards growing subscriber counts, nor does it treat billions of dollars in content spending as an automatic sign of streaming strength. The investor class, at least since early 2022, is now demanding profits and revenue.