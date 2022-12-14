Warner Bros. Discovery Says Content Write-Offs Could Be Up to $3.5 Billion, $1 Billion Over Previous Estimate

Warner Bros. Discovery updated its estimate on restructuring charges related to Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, and said content impairment and development write-off charges could be up to $3.5 billion — $1 billion more than it previously pegged.

The media company made the disclosure in an SEC filing Wednesday.

WBD said it “revised certain estimates related to its restructuring and transformation initiatives” that it previously disclosed in October. The company said it now expects to incur total pre-tax restructuring charges of $4.1 billion – $5.3 billion, up from $3.2 billion to $4.3 billion previously.

The new estimate includes $2.8 billion – $3.5 billion of content impairment and development write-offs. Warner Bros. Discovery said it is not revising the previously disclosed estimates for organization restructuring costs, facility consolidation activities and other contract termination costs or cash expenditures. That said, the company noted that “restructuring efforts are ongoing and could result in additional impairments above the revised estimates.” Warner Bros. Discovery said its restructuring initiatives are still expected to be “substantially completed” by the end of 2024.

Warner Bros. Discovery, looking to cut costs, has made a series of layoffs at the combined company since the deal closed earlier this year. It also has made a series of cutbacks on its content lineup, including canceling HBO Max original series “Minx” (reversing its Season 2 renewal) and planning to remove HBO shows “Westworld” and “The Nevers” from HBO Max.

