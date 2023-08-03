Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Results Hit By ‘The Flash’ And Soft Ad Climate, But Free Cash Flow Doubles To $1.7B

Warner Bros. Discovery reported spotty financial results in the second quarter, but delivered better-than-expected free cash flow.

The company posted a loss per share of 51 cents, which was worse than the 42 cents expected by Wall Street analysts. Revenue dipped 4% from the prior-year quarter to come in at $10.358 billion, a shade less than the Street’s number. Ditto streaming subscriber numbers, which showed a loss of 1.8 million subscribers and a tally of 95.8 million.

The disappointing release of The Flash and ongoing struggles in the ad sales marketplace and the challenged linear TV business weighed on results in the networks and studio divisions. The meteoric success of Barbie in July did not count in the second quarter, but that didn’t stop the company from shading its second-quarter release bright pink in celebration of the Mattel breakout.

Free cash flow was by far the standout financial metric, reaching $1.7 billion, more than double the $789 million of the year-ago quarter.

Management had been signaling that the Max rebrand unveiled in the spring would result in churn as a number of subscribers to both HBO Max and Discovery+ cut their subscriptions to the latter in favor of the combined service. Marketing costs related to the Max launch in May also took a toll on the quarterly results. Discovery+ is still offered as a cheaper stand-alone offering, but a lot of its programming can be found on Max.

In terms of the bottom line, streaming turned a corner in the first quarter and the company updated its outlook to project it would become profitable by the end of this year. Previously, it had guided to profit by 2025. CEO David Zaslav, long an outspoken critic of scripted streaming when he was running Discovery, has pulled back the reins on spending and also reversed prior management’s strategy on exclusivity and licensing.

Like its peers in the traditional media business, WBD is managing through a challenging environment. The company has projected $4.5 billion in cost savings after the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia closed in April 2022, but the reduced expenses coincide with the need to invest in streaming programming. Cord cutting is taking a toll on traditional network owners as the pay-TV bundle shrinks, taking significant carriage revenue with it. The advertising environment is also murky, with many upfront players describing results in line with or slightly below 2022 levels.

