Warner Bros. Discovery New Logo Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Discovery is not going with the “initial wordmark” revealed last June as its official logo.

Variety has obtained a low-res copy of a new logo that is being circulated on internal memos at Discovery and WarnerMedia Friday, ahead of the close of the merger transaction later today.

Discovery did not immediately respond to request for comment on the Warner Bros. Discovery logo.

See the new logo below, and the “initial wordmark” beneath that for comparison.

Warner-Bros-Discovery-logo

That first logo was unveiled last June, along with Warner Bros. Discovery as the name of the proposed WarnerMedia-Discovery combined company. The image immediately drew derisive remarks on social media and has been widely panned since.

Some observers criticized the new logo as either amateurish, dated-looking or both, with a design aesthetic more than a few noted was reminiscent of the 3D text effects available in Microsoft Word’s WordArt utility. Several cited the “Graphic design is my passion” meme, an implicit slam of the new logo.

