Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Corie Henson to Depart

TV executive Corie Henson is leaving Warner Bros. Discovery amid the company’s general restructuring under CEO David Zaslav, which stems from the completion of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger.

Henson’s post was executive vice president, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. In the role, she oversaw and spearheaded unscripted creative development and production for all three cable brands. Prior to joining WarnerMedia in December 2019, Henson was the EVP of Alternative Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, where she shepherded all development and franchises such as “The Masked Singer,” “MasterChef,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” in addition to the Teen Choice Awards, Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey and all live event specials.

According to the Hollywood reporter, Todd Weiser is also departing the company. Weiser led Food Network and Cooking Channel’s programming and development departments beginning in 2019. He joined the network in 2013 as vice president of programming and development, launching several franchises “Holiday Baking Championship” and subsequent spinoffs. Before his tenure at Food Network, Weiser was the director of program development at Animal Planet.

Deadline first reported the news of Henson’s exit. Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Back in April, WarnerMedia and Discovery completed their high-profile $43 billion merger. The closure announcement came after a slew of executive exits at WarnerMedia, which included WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, studios and networks group CEO and chair Ann Sarnoff and HBO max chief Andy Forssell. The overhaul also saw the exit of Brett Weitz as General Manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV last month, in addition to the departure of HBO Max General Manager Brad Wilson.