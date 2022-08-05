Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Praises 'The Flash' amid Star Ezra Miller's Scandals: It's 'Terrific'

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller's The Flash is receiving praise from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

During the company's Q2 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav, 62, spoke highly about the upcoming film, hinting that it is still set to be released despite Miller's numerous recent scandals and uncertainty facing projects crafted by Warner Bros., Variety reported.

"We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2," Zaslav said, per the outlet. "We are very excited about them. We've seen them."

He added: "We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Ezra Miller

RELATED: The Flash Star Ezra Miller Could Be Dropped from Future D.C. Comics Movies: Reports

The Flash, in which Warner Bros. reportedly invested $200 million, wrapped production last fall and is currently due to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. Miller, 29 — who stars as Barry Allen, aka the Flash — has recently been involved in numerous controversies surrounding alleged abusive behavior.

Back in June, the mother of a 12-year-old Greenfield, Massachusetts, child was granted a temporary order of protection forbidding the movie star, who identifies as transgender nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, from contacting the minor after a February incident.

Days before the story about the Massachusetts family broke, the parents of 18-year-old North Dakota resident Takota Iron Eyes were granted an order of protection against Miller by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court.

Miller was also twice arrested in Hawaii in March and April for disorderly conduct and second-degree assault. (One couple decided to later drop a restraining order.)

RELATED VIDEO: Ezra Miller Deactivates Instagram as Child Is Granted Court Protection Over 'Uncomfortable' Encounter

Zaslav's decision to promote The Flash comes shortly after it was reported that the in-the-works Warner Bros. film Batgirl will no longer be released, according to outlets such as VarietyDeadline and The Hollywood Reporter. The DC Comics movie — which was intended for an HBO Max debut — has been scrapped entirely, with no plans for it to be released on any platform, including streaming or theaters.

The film initially received a $75 million production budget but became a $90 million project, partially due to COVID-related delays, Variety reported. According to the outlet, the film had finished principal photography earlier this year and was already in post-production.

Sources told THR that the film was a casualty of a new corporate strategy from Zaslav, who the publication said "opted to shelve the project in order to take a tax write-down" on the movie.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but in a statement to The Wrap, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery CEO cancels release of nearly completed DC Comics Batgirl film

    Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav follows his CNN+ cancellation by shutting down DC Comics’ nearly completed Batgirl film. Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discussed this on August 3, 2022.

  • Mall of America lockdown lifted after shots fired: Police

    Shoppers were sent running for safety at the Mall of America Thursday, after police said shots were fired at the Minnesota shopping center. Police responded to an "active incident" on the northwest side of the mall Thursday evening, the Bloomington Police Department tweeted, saying at that time that "numerous officers are on scene." Within an hour, the police department said officers had secured the scene.

  • The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is missing a turbine that's keeping natural-gas flows out of Russia slow, and Russia and Germany are caught in a blame game over it

    Europe depends on Russia for 40% of its natural gas. It's fretting over a winter energy crisis because Russia has been slowing natural-gas flows.

  • 'Selling Sunset' Is Getting Two New Cast Members! Meet Agents Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi

    The Netflix real estate reality show will have some new Oppenheim employees in its cast for seasons 6 and 7

  • Ezra Miller Accused of More Harassment, Grooming: ‘I Was Misled by an Extremely Manipulative Actor’

    A new report also sheds more light on their relationship with Tokata Iron Eyes and Miller's erratic behavior in Iceland, where they were filmed choking a fan.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Why Precious Achiuwa could be a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate

    Amit Mann and Stephen Cagan discuss Precious Achiuwa's ceiling as a rim protector and his versatility on the defensive end. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co