Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Praises 'The Flash' amid Star Ezra Miller's Scandals: It's 'Terrific'

Ezra Miller's The Flash is receiving praise from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

During the company's Q2 earnings call on Thursday, Zaslav, 62, spoke highly about the upcoming film, hinting that it is still set to be released despite Miller's numerous recent scandals and uncertainty facing projects crafted by Warner Bros., Variety reported.

"We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2," Zaslav said, per the outlet. "We are very excited about them. We've seen them."

He added: "We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

The Flash, in which Warner Bros. reportedly invested $200 million, wrapped production last fall and is currently due to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. Miller, 29 — who stars as Barry Allen, aka the Flash — has recently been involved in numerous controversies surrounding alleged abusive behavior.

Back in June, the mother of a 12-year-old Greenfield, Massachusetts, child was granted a temporary order of protection forbidding the movie star, who identifies as transgender nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, from contacting the minor after a February incident.

Days before the story about the Massachusetts family broke, the parents of 18-year-old North Dakota resident Takota Iron Eyes were granted an order of protection against Miller by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court.

Miller was also twice arrested in Hawaii in March and April for disorderly conduct and second-degree assault. (One couple decided to later drop a restraining order.)

Zaslav's decision to promote The Flash comes shortly after it was reported that the in-the-works Warner Bros. film Batgirl will no longer be released, according to outlets such as Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. The DC Comics movie — which was intended for an HBO Max debut — has been scrapped entirely, with no plans for it to be released on any platform, including streaming or theaters.

The film initially received a $75 million production budget but became a $90 million project, partially due to COVID-related delays, Variety reported. According to the outlet, the film had finished principal photography earlier this year and was already in post-production.

Sources told THR that the film was a casualty of a new corporate strategy from Zaslav, who the publication said "opted to shelve the project in order to take a tax write-down" on the movie.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment but in a statement to The Wrap, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson said, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance."