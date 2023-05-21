Warner Bros Discovery Boss David Zaslav Draws Jeers And Chants Of “Pay Your Writers!” During Boston University Commencement Address

Jeers and chants of “pay your writers” from hundreds of picketers and a number of audience members greeted Warner Bros Discovery chief David Zaslav on Sunday as he delivered Boston University’s commencement address.

Zaslav, who graduated from B.U.’s law school in 1985, never overtly acknowledged the WGA strike or any of the vitriol, which rippled through the outdoor event throughout his 22-minute speech. Toward the end, though, he appeared to be speaking in part to his opponents when he offered a closing wish. “I hope to see all of you — and I mean all of you,” he said, pointing at the crowd for emphasis, “along the way. The journey of life. There’s nothing better.”

More from Deadline

According to a series of pro-WGA tweets before, during and after Zaslav’s speech, picketers from the guild and other unions waved signs as a plane circled overhead with the blunt message, “David Zaslav: Pay your writers.”

As far as the speech itself, it followed the conventional graduation-speech outline of advice from an elder, with Zaslav urging grads to recognize their strengths and weaknesses, particularly the latter. He returned to touchstones in his career, name-checking former General Electric (and NBC) CEO, Jack Welch, and WBD board member John Malone. “Those relationships, friendships, mentorships will enrich and propel you,” he said.

Recalling advice from Welch, he quoted the late exec as urging him to find a way to get along with others, even those with whom he has differences. (Again, the words seemed to have a lot to say about the current guild tensions, though Zaslav, his eyes shaded by sunglasses, never let on if he was aware of that interpretation.) “Some people will be looking for a fight but don’t be the one they find it with. Focus on people’s good qualities,” he said Welch advised.

Story continues

On the livestream provided by the university, it was difficult to discern where the chants were coming from, though Zaslav periodically took long pauses to allow the shouting to ease up before he continued. Occasional cutaways to show the audience did not show any students or others displaying their displeasure toward the commencement speaker, though several tweets showed some in the crowd with pro-WGA signs.

Here are some of the reactions and accounts on Twitter:

Video and pics from my IATSE friend at the BU Graduation / Zaslav picket in Boston. Big turnout with loads of different unions attending.#wga#wgaStrong#wgaStrike pic.twitter.com/qpe2KCXgAf — Calvin Starnes (@CalvinStarnesOG) May 21, 2023

Zaslav loudly booed at BU commencement. Although I’m incapable of being happy, this comes close. pic.twitter.com/qtIaMJJaFb — Shawn Wines WGA Captain (@shawnwines) May 21, 2023

Zaslav getting hit with a Pay Your Writers chant in Boston. This is so good. pic.twitter.com/00pL4ahAqZ — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) May 21, 2023

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.