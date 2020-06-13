Warner Bros delays Wonder Woman 1984, Tenet, and The Matrix 4

Wonder Woman 1984

In a startling release shake-up, Warner Bros. moved Wonder Woman 1984 from its mid-August premiere to October 2, delayed Christopher Nolan's Tenet by two weeks, from July 17 to July 31, and pushed back The Matrix 4 by almost a year. The heavyweight showdown Godzilla vs Kong has also been moved back.

The Wonder Woman 1984 announcement was made on twitter, with the movie's official account deciding against calling it a "delay". The other announcements first appeared in trade-press before being circulated widely by the studio.

Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to your favorite theater this fall. See it October 2, 2020. ✨ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/OvW9AAa7gTJune 12, 2020

Tenet was set to mark the widespread reopening of movie theaters as governments across the world loosen lockdown measures and allow business owners to open their doors. However, many box office analysts fear that the vast majority of people will not want to venture back to cinemas come mid-July, which would heavily affect Tenet – which has a budget of around $200 million.

In its place, Warner Bros. is reportedly giving Nolan's Inception a 10th anniversary theatrical run on July 17 (via Deadline).

Despite an earlier report to the contrary, Warner Bros. appears committed to a theatrical premiere for Wonder Woman 1984. In March, the movie was delayed from its original June 4 premiere to August. Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich released a statement at the time saying in-part, "we are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14."

