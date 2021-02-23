With Warner Bros, DC Comics as partners and new interactive tools, Spotify’s future has podcast written all over it

Nandini Yadav
·7 min read

Bringing the DC Universe to life in audio, signing a multi-year podcast deal with Avengers: Endgame directors' production company AGBO, expanding Spotify SoundUp, and new interactive tools, are only a handful of the many other announcements Spotify made at the Stream On event last night, furthering the company's obsession with expanding podcasts. Not surprisingly, Spotify CEO and founder Daniel Ek believes that the future is audio " a shift he calls the 'Audio Renaissance'. The company's push towards it in the last few years has given the platform a head start of over a decade, said Ek, adding, "We are in the midst of an explosion of audio creation".

Spotify now has over 2 million podcasts. This, the company says, is an increase of 1,500 percent in the last three years alone.

The next big thing on Spotify: Podcasts

At the Stream On event, Spotify made various announcements to show its commitment towards an audio-dominated (especially podcast) future.

Spotify has announced that SoundUp, a feature aimed at bringing more diversity to the platform, is being expanded from six to 14 countries, including India. The company also announced that it signed a multi-year podcast deal with Avengers: Endgame directors' AGBO production company. The directors will produce several series for Spotify.

Spotify is also partnering with Warner Bros to bring DC universe to life in audio.

Spotify also revealed new exclusive podcast programming, such as a podcast from former US President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen called Renegades: Born in the USA, and Ava Duvernay's first podcast project, which focuses on criminal justice.

Spotify says in 2020, eight out of every 10 new podcast on Spotify was created using Anchor (the company's podcast creation platform).

Calling it the "Future formats of audio", Spotify now lets creators curate songs from the platform's music catalogue directly into their podcast. For listeners, they are able to use this feature to discover and find new music they hear in these episodes.

One of my personal favourite announcements, however, was Spotify's new partnership with WordPress that will let new creators turn their written content directly into podcasts. This creator tool is now available.

Spotify has also said that it will soon allow creators to add video to podcasts.

Additionally, Spotify also plans to add interactive tools to for podcast creators> like polls and Q&As.

Further, at the event, Spotify also confirmed its plans to launch paid podcast subscriptions on its platform. In the next few months, the company will be beta testing a new feature on Anchor that will allow US creators to publish paid podcast content aimed at their "most dedicated fans." You can sign up for the beta on blog.anchor.fm/streamon.

Spotify for Artists, which is currently being used by over 1 million creators, will soon be added with support for 25 more languages. The platform will soon also open its Canvas looping visual to all artists, widen its Marquee marketing tool and launch Discovery Mode as a test later this year.

Golden Age for Audio

Setting its vision for "a new golden age of audio", Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek also revealed in 2020 more than 1.8 million albums were released on the platform. Ek says since 2008, Spotify has expanded to 93 markets, and the streaming platform currently accounts for over 345 million listeners. Spotify's library includes over 70 million tracks, 4.5 billion playlists, and over 2 million podcasts.

Ek says, from smartphone to car infotainment systems, Spotify is used on one 2,000 different devices.

Spotify also saw an increase in the number of creators on the platform, with over 8 million creators recorded at the end of 2020. Ek believes that the platform could have over 50 million creators by 2025.

Spotify co-head of Music, Jeremy Erlich, further added a few more statistics to this: Over 60,000 new track are delivered to Spotify every day, and in 2020, Spotify added 76,000 artists to its playlists for the very first time.

"...we are helping listeners discover artists they have never heard before, 16 billion times a month", Erlich said.

Spotify's chief R&D officer says that every hour over 50,000 hours of content is uploaded on the platform.

Spotify's expansion, Clips, HiFi subscription, more

Spotify's biggest announcement of the day was that in the next few days, it will be rolling out the service to 80 new markets worldwide.

The platform also announced that it will be adding support for 36 new languages, including Hindi, Romanian, and Swahili.

At Stream On, Spotify also revealed its plans to launch a new subscription tier called HiFi for high-quality audio later this year, is select markets. Spotify didn't specify how much the new subscription plan will cost or where it'll first roll out.

And a feature that didn't really come as a surprise, Spotify said that it is testing Clips, which is essentially like Instagram Stories. The feature is currently under testing in select regions with select users, but it is expected to roll out to other markets and users soon.

Spotify also announced SoundBetter, a new tool which will let creators hire other music production professionals. For creators themselves, the feature will work as an opportunity to be discovered by professionals. Basically, it's a mini-LinkedIn for music production professionals.

Spotify in India

Spotify also celebrated two years in India. On an average, a Spotify listener in India streamed nearly 150 artists and three podcasts in 2020. Spotify also revealed that, currently, 90 percent of podcast listeners from India are under the age of 35.

Spotify also says that the number of podcasts created on Anchor in India have increased 80x in a span of one year since February 2020.

Another interesting figure: Listeners in India streamed happier music in 2020 than in 2019. The average happiness rating of all music streams increased 2 percent on Spotify India during this time.

Also See: Spotify Stream On event highlights: Over the next few days, Spotify will be expanded to 80 new markets worldwide

Spotify to host 'Stream On' event at 9.30 pm IST tonight: How to tune in, what to expect

Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen turn podcast hosts with Spotify's Renegades: Born in the USA

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • The year of the underdog and an early look at NFC/AFC Title odds

    Underdogs reigned supreme in 2020, will they keep it up next year?

  • Analysis: The NBA's East has a standings logjam to deal with

    This is a bizarre season for the NBA in a bizarre time for the world. Most of those who must attend the All-Star Game don’t seem particularly excited by those plans. Arenas are somewhere between almost empty and totally empty because of virus protocols. Game schedules are typically known months in advance; nobody knows what the second week of March looks like yet. All of this is most unusual. There is, however, one constant. The Eastern Conference standings are a mess. Spending any time trying to figure how the East is going to shake out would be a futile undertaking, because it’s clear that the teams themselves have no idea. Miami won the East last season and has spent zero days over .500 this season. Milwaukee — the NBA’s best regular-season team in each of the past two seasons, a team with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — just had a streak of five consecutive losses. Every team in the East has had at least one three-game losing streak; 11 of those 15 teams have had multiple three-game slides and the season isn’t even half over. If all that wasn’t enough, the Western Conference is dominating its friends from the other half of the league. The West is winning 57% of its games against the East. That’s on pace to be the biggest margin since the West won 58.4% in 2014-15 — and virtually assures that the West will win the regular-season series versus the East for the 21st time in the last 22 seasons. The East won four consecutive years against the West from 1995-96 through 1998-99; the only season in which the East beat the West since was 2008-09. By now, that's to be expected. Having only three teams better than one game above .500, two months into the season, that's the big surprise out of the East. Philadelphia (20-11) and Brooklyn (20-12) sit atop the East, and Milwaukee (18-13) is right in their shadow. That’s where the ridiculously tight traffic jam starts, with the next 10 teams — Indiana, Toronto, Boston, New York, Chicago, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Orlando and Washington — all within 3 1/2 games of each other. Some offer a very simple explanation. “I see a lot of inconsistent teams in the East,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And we’re one of them.” That being said, there are signs that some teams are figuring it out. Brooklyn just went 5-0 on a West road trip, playing most of those games without Kevin Durant. Toronto started 7-12; the Raptors are 9-3 since. The Bulls and the Heat have already won more games in February than they did in January. The Wizards beat the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night for a fifth consecutive victory, meaning they're 5-0 since starting 6-17. And the Knicks — this is true and amazing — have a chance at their first winning calendar month since going 8-7 in November 2017. “We’re striving to become a 48-minute team,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who has already made a sizable impact in his first couple months in New York. “We’ve got a long way to go.” The good news is that there’s a lot of time left. Teams will get their second-half schedules finalized by the NBA this week. Everyone, even those going to Atlanta for the one-day All-Star events on March 7, will get a little bit of a much-needed break after a very hectic first couple months of the season. The trade deadline on March 25 will be interesting, since with the play-in tournament happening this year — and 20 teams essentially going to the post-season, even if four will be eliminated in very short order — more teams than usual will technically be in the playoff race. Put simply, there’s a long way to go. And that means there’s plenty of time for this East logjam to break up a little. “Anybody that can find some consistency and reliability quicker can find some separation in the standings, but right now that there is not separation,” Spoelstra said. “So, what I see is opportunity.” ___ Tim Reynolds is a national basketball writer for The Associated Press. Write to him at treynolds(at)ap.org ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press