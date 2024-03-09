Warner Bros Chief “Would Love To” Make Barbie 2 With Greta Gerwig: “We’re Always Talking”

Warner Bros chief Pam Abdy says she would “love to make a sequel to the box office blockbuster Barbie, after the original movie “ignited audiences around the world.”

Abdy, the co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, told the BBC that Warner Bros and Barbie director Greta Gerwig were “always talking” about the prospect of following their success with another outing to Barbie’s unique world.

More from Deadline

Abdy added that it had hurt “of course” that both Gerwig and Margot Robbie were omitted from the Oscars nominations for Best Director and Best Lead Actress respectively. She called Gerwig a visionary and “one of the best filmmakers working today.”

To date, the original movie has so far made $1.45billion at the worldwide box office, and goes into Sunday evening’s Academy Awards with eight nominations, including for Best Picture. Ryan Gosling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and will also perform his song from the movie “I’m Just Ken” live at the event.

The song is also nominated along with “What Was I Made For?” which will be performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell on Sunday evening. Other nods have gone to America Ferrara for Best Supporting Actress, and Production Design. Jacqueline Durran, previous winner for Anna Karenina and Little Women, is nominated once again for her Costume Design.

The BBC also reports that Gerwig, who adapted the screenplay – for which she IS nominated – with her husband Noah Baumbach, said earlier this week she is open to the idea of making a sequel if she can find “an undertow” for the movie.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.