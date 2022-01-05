‘Warn Your Friends’: Utah Tech Founder Out After Vile Email About ‘Jews’ Plotting to ‘Euthanize’ Americans

via YouTube/Fox13

The founder of a popular Utah-based software company has stepped down as chairman, a day after he sent out an unhinged email to political leaders spewing far-right conspiracy theories about a “systemic extermination of billions of people” supposedly masterminded by “the Jews.”

The fallout for Dave Bateman, who is also a prominent figure in Utah Republican politics, was swift. Just a day after he used his entrata.com account to push the antisemitic conspiracy theory, Entrata CEO Adam Edmunds said, “Dave is no longer a member of the board, effective immediately,” the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It was not immediately clear how many people received Bateman’s email, but the recipients were said to include Gov. Spencer Cox, Ryan Smith, the owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz, and Utah Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, among others.

The subject line of the email was simply “Genocide,” and the message began with the acknowledgement by Bateman that many readers “will think I’m crazy after reading it.”

He claimed that both the COVID-19 vaccines and the virus itself were part of a nefarious plot to “euthanize the American people.”

“Don’t get the illness and don’t get vaccinated,” he wrote. “The spike protein in both the vaccine and the illness are attacking the reproductive systems of women, and will eventually erode the number of T cells in our bodies that can ward off infections.”

“I believe the pandemic and systematic extermination of billions of people will lead to an effort to consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule,” the former chairman wrote.

“I believe the Jews are behind this. For 300 years the Jews have been trying to infiltrate the Catholic Church and place a Jew covertly at the top,” he said, echoing antisemitic conspiracy theories that have long had a hold in extremist circles.

“I pray that I’m wrong on this. Utah has got to stop the vaccination drive. Warn your employees. Warn your friends. Prepare. Stay safe,” he said.

Entrata has since apologized for Bateman’s statement, with the chief executive saying Tuesday: “To be absolutely clear, we at Entrata firmly condemn antisemitism in any and all forms.”

Fox 13 reports that Bateman copped to sending the email and stood by his claims, but insisted he had “nothing but love for the Jewish people.”

