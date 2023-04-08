Warmth springs to life across Canada, but one province misses out

Nearly every region in Canada anticipates warmer-than-normal temperatures this coming week, but one province will sit on the sidelines.

A ridge of high pressure is about to depart on a cross-country tour.

B.C. is making the ultimate sacrifice. Even though there’s a chilly trough overhead this week, the downstream impacts mean it amplifies the ridge even further.

The trough worked its magic because that ridge builds over the Prairies by Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will approach 20°C across southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, but watch for stubborn low-cloud and widespread snowpack to significantly suppress temperatures across Manitoba.

As for Ontario, think of our Great Lakes at this time of year as ice cubes because it’s all about the lake breeze. On Wednesday, a general southwesterly flow allows temperatures to soar into the 20s. This wind direction pumps the brakes, however, for warmth along the northern shoreline of Lake Ontario.

Did I mention the ridge is slow-moving? It’s a type of blocking pattern in the atmosphere, a rex block, so the ridge continues to amplify over Ontario and Quebec through Friday. This is where Ottawa and southern Quebec benefit from a warmup, but there will be sharp temperature differences the farther north you travel.

Atlantic Canada, what about you? Well, the ridge hits a bit of a snag.

An upper trough east of Newfoundland acts as a blocker. Warmth will still attempt to spill over across the Maritimes, but a sharp cutoff in temperatures is expected.