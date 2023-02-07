Warmer temperatures across the Northeast as Texas faces storms: Tuesday weather forecast

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read

After brutally cold temperatures hit the Northeast, an ice storm landed in Texas and other dangerous winter weather spread across the country last week, some areas will see milder weather on Tuesday.

Temperatures in parts of the Northeast and in some cities along the I-95 corridor are expected to reach over 50 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The milder temperatures come after a polar vortex brought record-breaking cold weather.

But in Texas, which saw an icy winter storm last week, residents are already preparing for potentially severe thunderstorms in the coming days.

Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s winter weather.

Winter weather: USA TODAY Network's power outage database

What is thundersnow and how does it form: Explaining how a thunderstorm can produce snow

The Northeast gets a peek at spring weather

After swaths of the Northeast faced a hazardous weekend with some areas seeing record-breaking cold, many cities in the area are expecting more springlike weather on Tuesday.

Boston; Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut; Worcester, Massachusetts, and Albany, New York were among the cities that matched or set record low temperatures for February 4, according to the National Weather Service.

But Boston, for example, is expecting a high near 36 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s a look at the expected high temperatures in other East Coast cities on Tuesday:

Thunderstorms hit Texas

Storms are expected to strengthen in Texas late Monday and into Tuesday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Thunderstorms may arrive in eastern Texas by Tuesday morning, though they’re not likely to be severe until midday.

Texas cities including San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Waco could all see the severe weather through Tuesday night, according to AccuWeather. And severe thunderstorms could bring gusts of wind of 50 to 60 miles per hour.

Is a tornado watch or warning worse? What to know about preparing for these violent storms

What is a flash flood watch or warning?: Here's what to know about this deadly weather hazard

National weather radar

Contributing: John Bacon and Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US weather forecast: Storms in Texas; NY, New England glimpse spring

