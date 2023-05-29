Warman Strings Perform at Rosthern Senior Club

Wednesday, May 17th the Rosthern Senior’s Centre once again resounded with music provided by the ever-popular Warman Strings ensemble. Lead singer/guitarist Ben Fehr proved beyond a doubt that, although he may be turning 91 in November, his vocal cords are still strong as he performed not just one song that featured his yodeling, but two. Yodelling, as discussed in previous articles, requires the singer to change pitch rapidly and repeatedly between a low-pitch chest register or “chest voice” and a falsetto or high-pitch head register. It is definitely a skill that not everyone is capable of mastering.

The group is comprised of John Peters on the steel guitar, John Loeppky on lead guitar and vocals, Ben Fehr on vocals and guitar, Gertie Peters on vocals and guitar, Jules Unger on bass and vocals, and also Joyce Unger on some selections providing an element of percussion through playing the spoons. The group arrived early for their 7:30 program to get set up and tuned up, but so did the audience of 60+ people and there were no objections as the music began to roll out. The four-part harmony the group presents is full-bodied and adds incredible depth to the vocal renditions, especially “Waltz of the Angels”.

Advertised as performing gospel and country music, John Loeppky jokingly expanded that slightly saying they played some old-time country, some gospel, some tear-jerker country and hopefully there’d be something for everyone to enjoy. It didn’t appear that he had anything to worry about, however, as the audience responded enthusiastically to every song they performed. The joking somewhat self-deprecating comments John and Ben made brought chuckles from the crowd as they were meant to and added to the relaxed atmosphere of the evening. At one point as they discussed how many more songs they could play, Ben jokingly commented that if they started playing two different songs it would only be because they hadn’t heard each other. Although only slated for one hour, the musicians appeared to be enjoying the evening as much as the audience, and the hour slipped past almost unnoticed as the Warman Strings graciously performed for almost an extra fifteen minutes.

Throughout the evening’s performance, the group provided a quality musical experience for those in attendance. If you haven’t taken advantage of an opportunity to hear them, another opportunity presents itself in June at the Hague Museum Gospel Nights.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder