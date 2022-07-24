The Warman Strings Perform in Rosthern

·2 min read

The Warman Strings filled the Rosthern Senior Centre with music the evening of July 13th. Advertised as performing gospel music, country music and instrumentals, the group should also be noted for their amazing harmony. Singing bass, baritone, tenor and alto, their four individual voices blended in a rich full-bodied sound that gave depth to the music in a way only practiced musicians can.

The group arrived early and began their warm-up which turned into the first set of the concert so as the audience arrived, they were greeted by the unified sound of an electric bass guitar, three acoustics and the unmistakable sounds of the steel guitar, each masterfully played by band members Jules, Gertie, Ben, John and John L. The songs performed for the approximately 35 people in attendance included “There’s A Bluebird on Your Windowsill”, “Jimmie Brown, the Newsboy”, and “Waltz of the Angels”, alongside gospel songs such as “He Walks with Me” and pure instrumentals.

Throughout the pandemic, the Rosthern Senior’s Club, like all clubs, were forced to suspend activities and rentals of their building. The Club owns the building at 3010 4th St in Rosthern and of course, despite there being no activities with which to generate income, the bills still needed to be paid. According to current President Darryl Callfas, the Club managed to ‘get-by’ by drawing on their reserves, but with an older building there are always more expenses just around the corner. With that thought in mind, the Club raised the prices for the entertainment nights by $5 for non-members, but even at $15 per person it is still a great deal for a great seat and great entertainment followed by refreshments. The next event is Wednesday August 8th, and it will be a sing-a-long of sorts organized by Loyal Brock and on August 30 Larry Krause will be rounding out the summer’s entertainment. The fall/winter line-up is still being fleshed out at this time, but the entertainers have never failed to present a worthwhile entertainment event. The welcome is warm and with 50/50 available at each event, the odds on winning back that $15 are pretty high. It is definitely an event worth taking in.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder

