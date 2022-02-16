Warm words from Rishi Sunak won’t help fix cost of living crisis

Larry Elliott Economics editor
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Reuters</span>
Photograph: Reuters

Every month the story is the same. The annual inflation rate goes up and the chancellor puts out a statement saying he understands life is tough for the British public.

The only real difference between this month and last was that, in the interim, Rishi Sunak announced his package of measures to soften – but by no means fully offset – the blow from the huge increase in energy costs households are facing in April.

The whopping 54% increase to the average domestic bill will alone add 1.6 percentage points to the annual inflation rate, making the latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics for the cost of living in January something of a temporary respite.

Even so, there was still a rise in the annual rate – as measured by the consumer prices index – from 5.4% in December to 5.5% last month. The figure was actually a bit worse than it looked because without a temporary fall in petrol prices it would have been higher.

Inflation graphic

Elsewhere, the January sales were less generous than a year ago. As usual, clothing and footwear retailers and shops selling household goods dropped their prices in the new year but the bargains on offer were less generous this January. Clothing and footwear inflation rose from 4.2% to 6.3% because outlets dropped their prices by 4.9% in January 2021 but by only 2.9% last month.

Inflation will go still higher in the coming months. As motorists are now discovering, January’s drop in petrol prices has been reversed. The temporary reduced VAT rate of 12.5% for the hospitality sector will expire in April, the same month energy bills go up.

Two other things will concern Bank of England policymakers. The first is that core inflation – the increase in the cost of living excluding volatile elements such as food and fuel – has continued to rise, hitting 4.4% in January.

The second is that producer prices – which provide a guide to inflationary pressures at an early stage in the pipeline – rose at an annual rate of 9.9% in January, up from 9.3% in December.

Inflation is already running at its highest level in almost 30 years. Even on the assumption that there is no more bad news in the meantime, it will peak at between 7% and 8% in the spring. There will be more “I feel your pain” messages from the chancellor. And pressure on him to offer more tangible support.

The rise of crypto means tougher scrutiny

Even though Meta (formerly Facebook) has scrapped plans for its Diem stablecoin, it is clear cryptocurrencies are now a permanent feature of financial markets. Banks and hedge funds now buy and sell crypto assets as a matter of course and there is already an array of complex derivatives that involve crypto products for investors to choose from.

Crypto assets, in other words, are becoming increasingly interconnected with the traditional financial system. However, it is by no means obvious how robust they would prove in the event of an unexpected run on them. Structural vulnerabilities, including a lack of reserves, might quickly appear.

If this all sounds eerily familiar that’s because history is in danger of repeating itself. The buildup to the global financial crash of 2008 was marked by the rapid growth of under-regulated new financial instruments which only a few people purported to understand and were sold to punters who didn’t really know what they were buying.

Despite all the hype around bitcoin, at $2.6tn (£1.9tn) the crypto market is still relatively small but it grew by 3.5 times in 2021 according to the latest report from the Financial Stability Board, the risk monitoring watchdog for the G20 group of developed and developing countries.

The FSB has noticeably toughened up its stance, and rightly so. Having been asleep at the wheel in the early 2000s, those responsible for supervising the global financial system – central banks and regulators – need to avoid making the same mistake twice.

Regulators have no wish to put an end to the innovation that led to crypto assets, and couldn’t even if they wanted to. They also know the financial risks could snowball in the comings and the time to put in place the necessary regulatory safeguards is now, before it is too late.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — A goal, a win and the crowd chanting his name. It was a stirring Calgary Flames debut for right-winger Tyler Toffoli on Tuesday night. Acquired Monday in a trade with Montreal, Toffoli led Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, extending the Flames' winning streak to a season-high seven games. “Obviously, coming to a really good team playing really good hockey right now, I was excited,” he said. On his goal at 11:04 of the third period. Toffoli chased down Johnny Gaud

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Canada tops China 5-0 in Olympic men's hockey; teams meet again Tuesday for QF berth

    BEIJING — Paris O'Brien was still soaking it in. And to top it all off, Canadian captain Eric Staal — an Olympic gold medallist and Stanley Cup champion — waited patiently for the Chinese goaltender from Coquitlam, B.C., to finish answering a couple questions following his moment in the spotlight. "Still can't believe it," said the 21-year-old. "I dreamed of this." O'Brien was on the losing end in what will likely be his only appearance at the Beijing Olympics — or any future Games. It hardly ma

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing was over until after 3 a.m. local time Monday. The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, a day before Valieva's next competi

  • Jones in a predicament, Gushue bounces back as pressure mounts for Canadian curlers

    It was probably a little too early to call Canada's curling games on Sunday in Beijing must-wins — but they had to win them. Having combined for four consecutive losses at the Olympics over the last two days of competition, Brad Gushue and Jennifer Jones were needing to get things headed in the right direction. Gushue was able to get the job done against the USA and is now in a somewhat comfortable position, although with this level of talent there are no guaranteed wins at the Olympics anymore.

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f