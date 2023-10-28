Canada's Halloween: Warm treats and chilly tricks await

We’re in for a mixed bag this weekend as folks across Canada get ready to let their hair down and enjoy some Halloween celebrations this weekend.

Nature will hand out the equivalent of full-size candy bars to some lucky folks expecting above-seasonal temperatures over the weekend.

Others, we fear, might get tricked with the atmospheric version of dental floss and raisins in the treat bucket as chilly temperatures bury those costumes beneath much-needed layers.

A few lucky spots across the country might even win the prize for a gorgeous night come Halloween itself next Tuesday.

Warm weekend costumes are a must for much of Canada

We’ll start the weekend with a wavy upper-level pattern snaking its way across the country.

A ridge over the West Coast dives into a trough meandering through the centre of Canada, all following behind a ridge over Eastern Canada that’s dissolving before our eyes.

This wiggly pattern aloft will bring cold conditions to much of the country, while a lucky few spots get to enjoy sporting their costumes without a few extra layers on top.

SaturdayWest

A chill steadily making its way across the country will bring subfreezing temperatures to just about everyone from British Columbia’s Interior all the way into northern Ontario, including many areas of the Prairies that just saw a hefty thump of snowfall.

Thankfully, at least, this spell of frosty conditions will stand on its own, devoid of any precipitation to put a damper on those festivities.

Warm weather saves the weekend for a few spots

If your weekend plans take you outdoors in Eastern Canada, take advantage of the blissfully warm temperatures while they last.

Conditions will remain above-seasonal from eastern Ontario through the Maritimes on Saturday. Folks across Ottawa and Montreal should see evening temperatures falling into the low-teens, while the Maritimes may see evening temperatures remain hover near 20°C.

SaturdayEast

A slow-moving cold front -- associated with the same system that brought hefty snows to the Prairies this week -- will finally inch through southern Quebec overnight Saturday, bringing the region a chance for rain.

Temperatures will fall sharply behind the front by Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will only push into the upper single digits in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec, while staying below the double digits for most of the Maritimes.

A sneak peek at Halloween night

Even though many communities knock their trick-or-treating out of the way the weekend before when the big day falls on a Tuesday (boo!), plenty of families will take to sidewalks across the country as the sun sets on Halloween proper.

Most of Canada is looking at eerily calm conditions. Canada’s trickiest weather on Tuesday may appear across Eastern Canada as a weak trough moves through the region. The snowbelts of the Great Lakes could also see some snow-showers as the lake-effect snow machine cranks up in time for the start of November.

Halloween National

We’re looking forward to a relative lack of active weather for the rest of the country on Tuesday evening, which is good news for folks hoping to make some memories without pesky rain or snow getting in the way.

B.C.’s South Coast may see the biggest atmospheric treat as a ridge settling over the West Coast looks to send evening temperatures above-seasonal on Tuesday, while the little ones on the Prairies will need to bundle up as evening conditions drop into the double digits in some locations across Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Good news for Alberta, as some milder air looks to flush in just in time for Halloween.

