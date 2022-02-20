Warm President’s Day temperatures will give Kansas City short break from snow, cold

Be sure to go outside on President’s Day as temperatures will reach the high 60s — and could climb into the 70s.

Monday’s warm temperature comes days after a winter storm dumped as much as nine inches of snow in some areas of the metro. Kansas City saw 9.3 inches of snow in February, which is the most snow the city has received since 2014, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Temperatures Monday will range from 59-69 degrees with a slight breeze. That is unseasonably high for the area, with temperatures typically in the mid-40s.

But the warm spell won’t last long. An arctic cold front will start making its way across the metro Monday evening, sending conditions plummeting overnight. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Tuesday, with a chance for sleet and some snow.

The weather service said there’s a chance for “light snowfall” Tuesday.