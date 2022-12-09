A warm place for playwrights during the cost of living crisis

Katy Scott - BBC Scotland news website
·4 min read
Rebecca Dunn and Claire Macallister
Rebecca Dunn and Claire Macallister are working on a play together

Playwrights have created warm spaces to support writers during the cost of living crisis.

A recent survey by the Playwrights' Studio found that playwrights often make less than the average income in Scotland.

Many have several jobs and regularly face financial insecurity, having also lost work during the Covid pandemic.

The Coorie In scheme will run for six months in arts venues in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Birnam, Greenock and Stirling.

The Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA) in Glasgow will host writers weekly in the Playwrights' Studio headquarters.

Many said they turned up as they could not afford to heat their homes during the winter months.

Jayne Brown, 45, from Donegal, grew up in Easterhouse in Glasgow. She started writing freelance after taking night classes at the University of Glasgow.

Jayne Brown
Jayne Brown is writing her first play for a theatre in Easterhouse

She is writing her first play for her local theatre and also works part time at a museum.

Jayne told BBC Scotland she would otherwise struggle to heat her home during the winter months without access to the space.

"I've never written a play before, I've mostly done short stories and poetry," she said.

"So this is the ideal place to be, everyone is so lovely and supportive. I live in my own place and writing can be quite a solitary thing.

"I'm disabled so my support worker helps me sort out my bills, but it's an extra stress hanging over everyone just now."

While the energy crisis loomed over the writers, they were also attracted to the mental health benefits of the new community.

Claire Macallister, 27, from Melbourne in Australia, said the project helped writers meet each other after the pandemic.

playwrights' studio warm space in CCA
The space will be available for six months

"Having a space that you know is going to be warm and filled with other creative people working in the same way, there's a real kind of comfort in that," she said.

"If I'm in a public space, I wouldn't feel comfortable staying more than a few hours.

"But this takes off such a huge amount of pressure, and we can use it and the resources for free."

Rebecca Dunn, 29, from Kent, has three jobs while also writing a play with Claire.

"You get to the point where it's so cold at home that you can't focus," she said.

"There's also something about going into a space to work and discuss your ideas.

"I'm in a flat share and it can be quite distracting, so it's good to have that mental separation."

Many of the writers are putting together scripts to apply for funding. But despite weeks of work, the scripts might not even be selected.

kerry lane
Kerry said playwrighting was still a risk after the pandemic

So a second or third job is a necessity for most.

"You could put so much work into a script, but unless a company agrees to run it, you could make absolutely nothing off of it," said Kerry Lane, 28, from Dunedin in New Zealand.

"There's such a risk," Rebecca added.

"Our last play was supposed to show in London but then the pandemic happened and it never ran.

"You don't really get solid commissions until much further on in your career."

Guy Woods, 24, from London, works in a restaurant four days a week to pay the bills.

"I'm working on a play with my theatre company before we send it off for funding applications," he said.

Guy Woods
Guy Woods is hoping to secure funding for his play

"I mostly work at the restaurant later in the day and at the weekends, so I can work on the script during the daytime.

"It's unfair on my flatmate if I'm heating the house all day while she's off at work."

Creative director at the Playwrights' Studio, Louise Stephens, said the idea was funded by Creative Scotland's cultural recovery fund.

"Playwrights expressed to us that they were worried about heating bills and keeping warm," she said.

"We're also coming out of the pandemic and people are missing interaction and human company, which is a perfect storm for freelance artists.

"Not only have they lost work and faced financial instability for two years, now there's a cost of living crisis."

She added: "A recent survey we conducted found that playwrights in general make less than the average income in Scotland and a lot of people make up their career doing different things.

"It's really hard to have a sustainable career in the arts, so it's important we support people early in their career and throughout as they could be writing the next big Netflix show in a couple years.

"The arts are important to everyone's wellbeing and we want to help improve the living conditions of the people involved, even in a small way."

Latest Stories

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice with his teammates Thursday, just 10 days after suffering the second stroke of his career. The 35-year-old Letang remains out indefinitely, with the club describing him as “day to day.” Letang said he felt “pretty good” after being greeted by stick taps from his teammates when he skated onto the ice at the team’s practice facility. Still, the married father of two called the experience “scary,” particularly for his

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Watson rusty in return but Browns get 27-14 win over Texans

    HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday. In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension f

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Jaguars in dire need of defensive help, maybe staff changes

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson may need to consider changes to his defensive staff following the season. Maybe even sooner. The Jaguars (4-8) are well on their way to becoming the NFL’s worst defense, and there doesn’t seem to be an explanation for the sudden decline. The young unit — Jacksonville starts two rookies and two second-year pros — has been downright dreadful in its last three games, culminating with a 40-14 loss at Detroit on Sunday in which the Li

  • Canada's Marielle Thompson scores silver medal at ski cross World Cup opener

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw