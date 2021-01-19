Warm meals for cold times: Getting to know root vegetables

·5 min read

If you’ve been to a farmers’ market lately, then the reality of seasonal cooking in the middle of winter has plainly revealed itself to you. Tis the season for root vegetables, and not a whole lot else.

But there is beauty to cooking with the season, not just because it feels in sync with the planet, but also because it compels you to make the most of what is available, whether those ingredients are familiar … or not so much.

Root vegetables are pretty much what they sound like: vegetables that grow under the earth and must be dug up to be harvested. In cold weather, from late fall to early spring in temperate climates, root vegetables are pretty much all that’s seasonally available, other than some late-summer crops that are hardy enough to store.

Since root vegetables grow underground, they absorb a lot of nutrients from the soil, and so are nutritional powerhouses, usually also high in starch.

Root vegetables include potatoes, yams and Jerusalem artichokes (all of which are also tubers), as well as beets, parsnips, turnips, rutabagas, carrots, yuca, kohlrabi, the onion family, garlic, celery root (or celeriac), turmeric, jicama, radishes (including daikon and horseradish), and ginger.

Some root vegetables get sweeter once the first frost hits. The cold causes the roots to work hard to prevent the plants from freezing, which causes the natural starches to convert to sugar. Carrots, turnips, rutabagas and beets are good examples.

So as we head into the belly of winter, it’s the perfect time to explore the world of root vegetables. As Robert Schueller, head of marketing at Melissa’s Produce, a specialty produce company based in California, puts it, hardy root vegetables are ideal for “comfy foods; warm meals during the cooler time.”

Schueller says that in recent years, specific varietals of root vegetables are having a moment. In the world of potatoes, for instance, baby potatoes are especially popular, including Dutch yellow, ruby gold, red, mixed fingerlings and gemstone.

He calls parsnips “the new carrot.” Parsnips are related to both carrots and parsley, and look much like a large, pale carrot with a squattier base. The flavour , when cooked, is like a sweeter carrot, and parsnips can be used in pretty much any recipe that calls for carrots, when you want a heightened level of sweetness. They are common in traditional Jewish chicken noodle soup, and can be mashed with potatoes or on their own, as well as roasted.

Kohlrabi has also become trendy, Schueller says. It looks a bit like a UFO with a bunch of stems sticking out willy nilly, in shades of pale green to purplish, with a pale interior. Kohlrabi can be eaten cooked or raw; raw, it's flavour and texture are reminiscent of peeled broccoli stems, with a bit of peppery radish thrown in.

Radishes are popular not just for their spicy flavour but for the visual pop they give to salads and other dishes. The watermelon radish continues to trend, Schueller says, for its dramatic look: green on the outside, hot pink on the inside.

And multi-colored carrots are gaining traction because of how beautiful they look on a plate, in hues of purple, red, orange and yellows often combined in a bunch. They can be used just as regular orange carrots are; try them cut lengthwise and simply roasted with olive oil and salt, perhaps served with a condiment or dressing like tapenade or pesto vinaigrette.

Celery root, horseradish, sweet potatoes and shallots are other root vegetables Scheuller sees gaining in popularity because of their use by restaurant chefs.

Some tips on root vegetables:

STORAGE

Different root vegetables have slightly different preferences, but in general, store them in a cool, dark place with ventilation.

Carrots, celeriac, parsnips, turnips and radishes do well in the fridge, preferably in the crisper drawer.

Store onions separately from other root vegetables, as they emit gases that will accelerate the spoiling of other vegetables, especially potatoes.

Alan Spaulding, who sells vegetables at the Union Square Farmers’ Market in New York City, says he keeps most of his root vegetables in the fridge. If he runs out of space, he stores them in the coolest, darkest place in his apartment.

Remove any fresh greens from the tops of root vegetables before storing them. Wrap the greens in a damp paper towel and store in the fridge; use them as you would use any cooking greens, like kale or spinach.

Spaulding offers this tip for reviving carrots that have softened: Place them in a bowl of cold water in the fridge overnight, “and they will firm right up.”

SELECTION

Choose root vegetables that are hard, without blemishes or signs of decay. They should have firm roots and feel heavy for their size.

COOKING

As with any vegetable, the best and most common methods for cooking root vegetables are steaming, sauteing, baking, roasting, braising and grilling.

Most root vegetables need to have their tough outer skin removed before cooking, especially because they sometimes have a waxy coating added to slow down spoilage. Use a vegetable peeler or a sharp paring knife. Some vegetables, such as carrots and Jerusalem artichokes, may just need a good scrub to remove dirt and any unwanted bits and bobs from the skin.

Most root vegetables are best diced, sliced or cubed before cooking, to speed things up and, in the case of roasting, to get those nice caramelized surfaces.

Root vegetables also can be added to soups, stews and casseroles. For casseroles, you might want to cook them at least partially first since they may take a little longer to become tender than the other ingredients.

Root vegetables are inexpensive, nutritious, readily available and flavourful . So while we await the season of asparagus and strawberries, dig deep and make them part of your diet.

Root Vegetable Recipes:

Spicy Roasted Root Vegetable Soup with Parmesan Croutons

Roasted Winter Vegetables with Sriracha Honey Glaze

Mediterranean Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Vegetables

Parsnip and Golden Beet Soup

Sweet Potato Spoonbread

___

Katie Workman has written two cookbooks focused on easy, family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.” She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.

Katie Workman, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Mets fire GM Jared Porter after he allegedly harassed female reporter with lewd texts, photos

    Mets fire GM Jared Porter over allegations he sent more than 60 unanswered texts to a female reporter in 2016, including photos of a crotch and naked penis.

  • Ottawa Senators rookie Tim Stutzle day to day with minor injury

    Ottawa Senators rookie forward Tim Stutzle will miss Tuesday night's game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets with a minor injury.

  • Report: Michael Thomas likely to undergo multiple surgeries after injury-riddled season

    Michael Thomas initially injured his ankle in Week 1, and attempted to play through the injury.

  • Delonte West working at rehab centre where he received treatment

    Delonte West entered rehab in September.

  • NASCAR fines 15-year-old just $1,000 for posting video of himself at Daytona to Snapchat

    Taylor Gray has also been put on NASCAR probation for the rest of the season.

  • Best friends Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski drop the gloves in heated fight

    Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Blue Jackets star Zach Werenski are best friends, but that didn't matter when they dropped the gloves Monday night.

  • Stanley Johnson won’t take credit for shutting down Luka Doncic

    Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson made it very clear he would not take all the credit for holding Mavericks star Luka Doncic to a below-average night.

  • Blue Jays reportedly sign right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood

    The MLB Network was first to report that Toronto has reached an agreement with the free agent, with the deal reportedly being for one year and US$3 million according to Sportsnet.

  • Raptors among top 10 most valuable NBA franchises

    Buoyed by media and property interests, the Toronto Raptors are valued at $2.55 billion, according to data compiled by Sportico.

  • NFC Championship: Packers-Buccaneers preview, live stream, NFL playoff schedule

    The NFC Championship Game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Goalie confidence ratings

    Some big names have gotten off to sluggish starts in fantasy hockey. Here's how we feel about all 31 starting goalies based on what we've seen so far.

  • Dan Le Batard starts media company with former ESPN executive after leaving network

    Dan Le Batard left ESPN in January after one of his producers was laid off.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats star linebacker Simoni Lawrence signs extension with club

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed star linebacker Simoni Lawrence. Lawrence returns to Hamilton for an eighth season after starting his CFL career in Edmonton in 2012. The 31-year-old was the CFL East's top defensive player in 2019 after leading the league in defensive tackles (98) and defensive plays made (117). He added three interceptions, four sacks and one fumble recovery. Lawrence set a CFL single-game record with 17 defensive tackles in a game against Winnipeg in 2019. Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson beat out Lawrence for the CFL's top defensive player award in 2019. Lawrence holds the Tiger-Cats’ franchise record with 533 career defensive tackles after surpassing Rob Hitchcock (484) in 2019, and currently sits second behind only Hitchcock (606) in total tackles with 551. “Simoni routinely brings positive energy and an infectious daily work ethic to our football team,” Ticats coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. “He is a great leader and premier playmaker, who also strives to make a difference in our community off the field." YOUNG ALS RECEIVER SIGNS EXTENSION MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed 2019 CFL East top rookie Jake Wieneke to a one-year extension. The six-foot-four, 215-pound American wide receiver had 41 catches for 569 yards with eight touchdown receptions last season. The South Dakota State product added two catches for 36 yards in the East semifinal. Wieneke lost out to Calgary linebacker Nate Holley for the league's rookie of the year award. "His presence on offence gives us stability for the upcoming season, all while allowing us to keep opposing defences on their heals," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. LADLER RETURNS TO LIONS VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have re-signed defensive back Kenny Ladler. Ladler joined the Lions last February following a two-year NFL stint split between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team where he recorded 13 combined tackles in nine regular-season contests. Prior to playing in the NFL, Ladler suited up in 34 regular-season games with Edmonton from 2016-17, registering 156 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one defensive touchdown and three forced fumbles. RIDERS SIGN DRAFT PICKS REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed five more of their picks from the 2020 CFL draft. The club has signed wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (fourth round, 30th overall), linebacker A.J. Allen (fourth round, 35th overall), defensive back Vincent Dethier (fifth round, 44th overall), running back Jonathan Femi-Cole (sixth round, 53rd overall) and offensive lineman Jesse Lawson (seventh round, 62nd overall). The signings come a day after the club agreed to terms with it's top pick, offensive lineman Mattland Riley. Saskatchewan's eighth-round pick, defensive end Neville Gallimore, was also selected by Dallas in the NFL draft and played 14 games with the Cowboys this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Canadian slopestyle snowboard team quarantined due to two positive COVID-19 tests

    LAAX, Switzerland — Canada's slopestyle snowboard team is in isolation and will not participate in this week's World Cup season opener after two members of its delegation tested positive for COVID-19. The International Ski Federation (FIS) said on its website that the positive tests came at the slopestyle and halfpipe event. The men's slopestyle event began its qualifying Tuesday with Canadians Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Sebastien Toutant, Liam Brearley and Cameron Spalding listed as "did not start." Women's slopestyle qualifying begins Wednesday. Laurie Blouin, Brooke Voigt, Jasmine Baird and Sommer Gendron are the Canadian women on the slopestyle team who traveled to Switzerland but will not be able to compete. The status of Canada's halfpipe team was not provided on the FIS's website. Meanwhile, the majority of the American snowboard team is in quarantine in Kreischberg, Austria, after two members of its delegation tested positive following the big air season opener last week. A small U.S. team is participating in Laax. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Tom Brady has won the breakup with Bill Belichick ... for now

    As Brady won games in Tampa Bay, he also won the split from Belichick, and can further punctuate the point Sunday in the NFC Championship game.

  • Indiana State ties connect Packers tight ends Tonyan, Dafney

    Indiana State hasn’t had anyone drafted in nearly a quarter-century. However, two of its former players are a game away from the Super Bowl. Both happen to play the same position on the same team. Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan emerged as one of the league’s breakthrough performers this season. Dominique Dafney was working at a rooftop patio bar earlier this fall before catching on with the Packers and scoring a touchdown in their regular-season finale. The two former Sycamores are trying to help the Packers (14-3) earn their first Super Bowl berth in a decade. Green Bay hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) in the NFC championship game. “I don’t get to see a lot of Indiana State people in the NFL,” Tonyan said. “It’s not like a ’Bama or a Clemson where you’re seeing all these guys come in. So to come from where I came from, I know the grind. I know the struggle, so I just welcomed him with open arms.” Both players were undrafted free agents. The most recent draft pick from Indiana State was linebacker Dan Brandenburg, who went to the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round in 1996. Indiana State is a Football Championship Subdivision school whose most notable athletic achievement came when Larry Bird led the men’s basketball team to the 1979 NCAA Tournament final. “You have a lot of Sycamores that are Packer fans right now,” Indiana State coach Curt Mallory said. Tonyan played at Indiana State from 2013-16. He started out as a quarterback, but moved to receiver and set a school record with 20 career touchdown catches. Mike Sanford coached Tonyan at Indiana State and believed his star wideout had the body type to develop into an effective NFL tight end. A core injury bothered Tonyan in 2019 and caused him to miss five games. He bounced back this season by catching 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. He tied Paul Coffman’s 37-year-old franchise single-season record for touchdown catches by a Packers tight end. Tonyan said he relied on the “worker’s mentality” he learned while growing up and seeing his family’s construction business. “That’s something that came from my dad and my grandpa,” Tonyan said. “You wake up every morning, you put on your hard hat, you pick up your lunch pail.” Tonyan’s humility was evident from how he allowed his name to be mispronounced continually before the Packers finally announced the correct pronunciation in late October (it’s TUN-yin, not TAWN-yin). “I had to earn my stripes first before I started bossing people around and telling people what to do, so kind of just made a name for myself,” Tonyan said earlier this season. Dafney’s rise is even more remarkable. After beginning his college career at Iowa Western Community College and transferring to Iowa, he finished up as a walk-on who played a variety of positions at Indiana State. He rushed for 244 yards and scored five touchdowns in his final college game. Mallory mentioned Dafney’s versatility and special-teams ability to various NFL people to get their feedback. “The advice that was given to me to give to Dom, and I kept reiterating it, was just stay in shape and be ready when your name is called,” Mallory said. Dafney signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent but was released. Dafney says he was working as a bouncer at a rooftop patio bar in Des Moines, Iowa, while staying in football shape. He left his job in Des Moines after hearing from the Packers. “I just texted in our group message, ‘Hey I’m leaving because the Packers called me,’" Dafney said. “And he was like, ‘Nope, I get it. You don’t have to come to work tonight.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I probably shouldn’t.’ And then I was gone the next day.” He joined the Packers’ practice squad on Oct. 12 and was signed to their 53-man roster on Dec. 12. He showcased his versatility by catching a touchdown pass and making the tackle on the ensuing kickoff when the Packers won 35-16 at Chicago to clinch the NFC’s top seed. Although Tonyan and Dafney weren't teammates at Indiana State, each understands the long road the other had to take to get to the NFL from an FCS program. Now they’re helping each other out while trying to get the Packers to the Super Bowl. “Obviously we knew of each other, but I just wanted to let him know whatever he needs, whatever he needs to be comfortable, whatever it is, I’m here for you,” Tonyan said. “Just treat him like a brother. I want him to succeed, I want him to be just as successful as me.” ___ Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Brett Favre urges Patrick Mahomes to be 'smart,' not rush back from concussion

    Brett Favre doesn’t want Patrick Mahomes to jeopardize his health by rushing through the concussion protocol.

  • 2 members of Canada's snowboard delegation test positive for COVID-19

    Two members of Canada's snowboard delegation preparing to compete at an international event in Switzerland have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the entire Canadian men's slopestyle team to miss the event. They have been put into isolation and will not be competing in the annual Laax Open — an event that has massive Olympic qualifying ramifications this year. "This is to inform you that two members of the Canadian delegation have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Laax Open, which is hosting FIS Snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle competitions this week," the governing body posted to one of its press releases. "At this point, the Canadian men's slopestyle team has been put into isolation and will not participate in the Laax Open. In agreement with the FIS Event Task Force, all competitions will proceed as scheduled." Details are limited around what restrictions and protocols were in place to ensure the safety of the athletes competing, but on the International Ski Federation website it says, "a huge amount of time, energy, and infrastructure has been put in place to ensure the riders on hand are able to get down to business in the safest and most secure way possible at this all-important Olympic qualifying event." Canada's top snowboarders were there to compete in the event —Mark McMorris, Seb Toutant and Max Parrot are all part of Canada's men's slopestyle team and are in Switzerland. They had been posting to their social media in recent days about preparing for the event. They are all now in isolation. Toutant won this event last season and was one of the favourites to win this year's event. Event still going forward While the Canadian team is out, the event is still going forward as scheduled. The men's slopestyle qualification is taking place Tuesday, followed by the men's and women's semifinals on Wednesday, and finals on Friday. The men's field includes 60 competitors from around the world — that number is now smaller due to the Canadians being out of the event. This all comes just weeks before Calgary is planned to host hundreds of international skiers and snowboarders. The 2021 freestyle ski, snowboard and freeski world championships, as well as a number of World Cup events, are provisionally being rescheduled to be held starting Feb. 24 and running until the middle of March. At this point, the Government of Alberta still has not approved the event. Canada's snowboard and freestyle organizations are working with the appropriate Canadian authorities to obtain the necessary approvals. "We continue to work in close collaboration with key partners around the potential of creating a winter sport bubble in Calgary to host multiple international FIS Freestyle, Freeski, Snowboard events this winter," the federations wrote in an email to CBC Sports at the beginning of January. There would be a number of events taking place over a month of competition including slopestyle, big air, halfpipe and freestyle ski moguls, dual moguls, aerials, and aerials team events. With freestyle and snowboard events being cancelled across the world, the Calgary World Cup races could wind up playing a major factor in qualifying for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Our favorite workout leggings hiding in Nike's up to 40% off sale section

    Ideal for running, training, yoga and more, the following deals are worth taking a closer look.

  • Former Canada Soccer coach Rhian Wilkinson joins England women's coaching staff

    Former Canadian assistant coach Rhian Wilkinson has joined the England women's team coaching staff. Wilkinson quit Canada Soccer last week, saying she was stepping aside to challenge herself and to add to her coaching skills — with an eye to coaching Canada in the future. The 38-year-old, who won 181 caps for Canada as a player, had been serving as assistant coach of the senior women's team and head coach of the under-17 and under-20 sides. England's Football Association said Wilkinson will support former Norway midfielder Hege Riise. Kay Cossington, the FA's head of women's technical development, will also help at a February camp. Sarina Wiegman is slated to take over the sixth-ranked English women as head coach after guiding the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics. The FA said both Riise and Wilkinson had agreed to short-term contracts. "They bring significant international experience and will help guide our players before the arrival of Sarina Wiegman as our new head coach to lead us into the home Euro (Euroean championship) in 2022," Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women’s football, said in a statement. "Once February is complete, we will sit down and assess the Lionesses situation and consider next steps for Team GB in consultation with the home nations and the British Olympic Association." The English women's coaching staff has been in a state of flux recently. Head coach Phil Neville has joined Major League Soccer's Inter Miami while Bev Priestman, his former assistant, took over the Canadian women's team in November. Wilkinson had succeeded Priestman as Canada youth coach when she returned to her native England in 2018. Another opening came up on the England staff when Rehanne Skinner went to Tottenham last November. The FA said both Riise and Wilkinson applied for Skinner's job. Neville, a former teammate of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham at Manchester United, had been tabbed to coach Great Britain at the Olympic soccer tournament before taking the MLS job. Wilkinson also applied for the top Canadian job but was told it was too early in her coaching career. Priestman asked her to stay on but Wilkinson wanted to challenge herself elsewhere. The 51-year-old Riise, named the 1995 world player of the year, won the Olympic, World Cup and European Championship as a player. Most recently she has coached Norway powerhouse LSK Kvinner. Wilkinson, a native of Baie-D'Urfe, Que., who now calls North Vancouver home, played for Canada between 2003 and 2017, finishing with seven goals and 23 assists. Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press