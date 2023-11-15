These warm fleece tights are actually cute and won’t ruin your holiday party outfit

The feeling when you’ve had a cute New Year’s Eve look planned for weeks — sparkly mini and all — but the weather app says it’s going to be 10 degrees is one I wouldn’t wish on any of my nemeses. You have cute dresses and skirts for a reason, and they deserve to be worn! And that’s where a good pair of fleece-lined tights come in, and Amazon shoppers have found the best pair. They look like real translucent tights but keep your legs super warm. It’s basically winter fashion magic.

The fleece-lined tights boast a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on more than 13,500 reviews from real shoppers. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that the tights “feel like you’re being hugged by huskies.”

They’re also only $20, which is a great deal considering how versatile they are when it comes to your winter wardrobe.

The warm fleece tights come in 18 styles — including various nude, translucent and opaque options, as well as leggings. Made with a comfortable high waist, four-way stretch and ultra-soft fleece, they’ll feel like your second skin. I mean, you can’t even tell that the black translucent tights are lined with fleece.

Obviously, the fleece tights are great for wearing on their own with dresses and skirts, but they’re also perfect for layering on super chilly days. Bring them on a winter ski trip or wear them under a pair of jeans. So cozy, so warm, so cute.

“I wish I had bought these sooner! These have made so many skirt and dress options available in colder weather,” wrote one Amazon shopper about the tights. “I got to test these puppies out during a cold front. It snowed and the weather ranged from high 10s to low 40s. They still kept me pretty warm!”

“I’ve been searching for a pair of fleece tights that go well for darker complexions that don’t cost upwards to $40,” wrote another shopper. “The dark coffee color is a great match! I personally thinks it a good match. Plus is that it also keeps your legs very warm.”

