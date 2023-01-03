Warhol, supercars and NFTs – after a wild 2022, what’s next for the art market?

Top of the Pops: Andy Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) sold for $195 million on May 9 at Christie’s in New York - ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The auction rooms have been totting up their annual figures to show how well they have been coping with the effects of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, spiralling inflation, interest rates and the likelihood of a global recession. It turns out that art has had an unexpected boom period – disconnected from the real world.

According to data analysts ArtTactic, sales of fine art at Sotheby’s, Christie’s and Phillips hit a record $7.5 billion (£6.2 billion) last year, an increase of 14.7 per cent on 2021. Various assumptions about the market were upturned, too: fashionable contemporary art fell by 14.3 per cent, while impressionist art, considered old-hat by some, increased by 80 per cent.

Each saleroom had a different story to tell. Sotheby’s will announce consolidated sales of a record $8 billion for 2022 – but only $5.7 billion of that is for fine art, a drop of nine per cent on the previous year. The other $2.3 billion came from luxury sales of jewellery and watches, real estate and cars: their most valuable item was a vintage 1955 Mercedes-Benz coupé, at €125 million (£110 million).

Contemporary art was down, but was still the house’s best-selling category of the year, bringing in $1.8 billion, helped by strong sales of post-war work and glimpses of a Warhol revival, as in White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times), a 1963 silkscreen painting that sold for $85.4 million in New York in November. Impressionist and modern art brought less, at $1.2 billion, but this was the category’s best total since 2015. A star performer here was Magritte’s large L’Empire des Lumières (1961), which fetched £59.4 million in London in March, a record for a painting at auction in Europe. One of the most disappointing areas of the global market was NFTs, which fell by 90 per cent from the January peak. Sotheby’s felt the impact in September with a 26-lot sale of NFTs belonging to the pseudonymous MaxStealth, which they had estimated at £4.2 million – and sold for just £1.5 million.

Christie’s posted a more convincing 2022 sales total of $8.4 billion, an increase of 17 per cent on 2021, driven by an 84 per cent increase in “masterpiece” works selling for more than $5 million. This was triggered by the return of live sales and the greater confidence that sellers of high-value art have in them. One major success was Warhol’s silkscreen painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964), which was knocked down to the dealer, Larry Gagosian, for $195 million – the second most expensive painting ever auctioned (after the $450 million Salvator Mundi contentiously attributed to Leonardo).

Georges Seurat's Les Poseuses, Ensemble (petite version) was part of Paul G Allen's collection and fetched $149.2m - Christie's

The majority of the Christie’s total, at $6.2 billion, came from impressionist, modern and contemporary art, which improved by 21 per cent. Contained within this figure was the highest-ever total for a single-owner collection, the $1.6 billion Paul G Allen Collection, in which record prices of more than $100 million each were paid for paintings by Seurat, Cézanne, van Gogh, Gauguin and Klimt. Geographically, the Americas improved most, with a 73 per cent increase; the weakest results came in Asia where, affected by Covid and travel restrictions, sales fell by 20 per cent.

At third-placed Phillips, in announcing record sales of $1.3 billion, chief executive Stephen Brooks said the company was “going through an extraordinary period of growth”, and cited their sale of a large untitled painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $85 million. The work was being sold by Japanese e-commerce billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa, who had paid $57 million for it in 2016.

But beneath the surface, Phillips’ results were less turbocharged. The sales total was only an eight per cent increase on 2021, and in Asia, where it has invested heavily, sales actually fell by 38 per cent, echoing the trend at Christie’s. This must be a concern. Nearly a third of its 2022 buyers were Asian, 40 per cent of whom were millennials: about 10 per cent of these are focused on contemporary art – Phillips’ highest-profile department – enough to affect the progress of an extremely speculative market.

Not far behind the field is Bonhams, which will reveal this week that it closed the gap on Phillips, with a 27 per cent uptick from $817 million dollars in 2021 to just over $1 billion of sales. Last year, the company acquired three auction houses in Europe and one in America. The battle for first place usually attracts most attention – but who will come third in 2023?

The artists setting the sales agenda for 2023

The Old Master market is often written off on account of its shortage of masterpieces for sale, but it still attracts interest. Last year, in its classic sales department (headed by Old Masters), Christie’s recorded an impressive 37 per cent increase in turnover worldwide. Individual discoveries of note, meanwhile, included a Chardin still life of strawberries (€24.4 million, or £21.6 million), and a record €23.2 million for what is thought to be the first male nude drawing by Michelangelo – both in Paris, at Artcurial and Christie’s respectively.

This month, New York will up the tempo, with two major offerings: an early Rubens ($25-35 million at Sotheby’s) from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art trustee Mark Fisch and his estranged wife, Rachel Davidson; and a recently rediscovered portrait by the 16th-century Mannerist, Bronzino, at Christie’s with a $3-5 million estimate – more than enough to ensure that Old Masters stay in the frame.

In the modern sector, the vogue for Surrealism is blossoming with a clutch of specialised sales, starting at Christie’s in London on February 28, followed by Sotheby’s and Bonhams in Paris. Female artists will continue to attract a spotlight, too, with Sotheby’s going hell for leather in February and March, staging separate auctions for female artists and designers, plus a selling exhibition to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

Rising star: Sahara Longe’s Triptych 2 (2022). The painter was a hit at Frieze - Courtesy of Timothy Taylor Gallery

There are, however, signs that the fever for ultra-contemporary art is cooling. Between 2019 and 2021, artists born after 1974 witnessed phenomenal growth figures of 305 per cent, but in the past three months many of the hottest new artists received less bidding than in the previous two years. Auction specialists will be bracing for a slowdown in 2023.

In the galleries, though, race and gender will influence commercial decisions as much as age. Two exhibitions for rising young black artists are cases in point. In May, Timothy Taylor presents its first exhibition for the young figurative painter, Sahara Longe, who was a hot seller at Frieze London last October, when her prices ranged between £15,000-45,000. Also eagerly awaited, since his signing last year by White Cube, is the first UK show for 36-year-old South African, Cinga Samson, in July. Samson’s atmospheric figurative work created a stir in the summer of 2021 when a portrait with bright staring eyes sold for $378,000, 11 times the estimate. Since then, his prices have stabilised, as buyers wait to see what the White Cube show will do for him.