Wargaming tournament debuts in Strathmore

A first of its kind to be seen in Strathmore, Hob’s Hobbies hosted a triples team Warhammer 40,000 tournament at the Strathmore Civic Centre, July 8-9.

The tournament attracted competitive players from across Alberta, as well as western Canada to compete for a trophy, as well as to show off the artistry that has gone into their armies.

Darren Jack, who served as a tournament organizer alongside John Hilton-O’Brien, said it was exciting to see a new tournament kicked off so successfully, and with the players excited to be there.

“It is a beautiful day here; we have a barbeque … everyone is having a great time. Some of the rounds will finish early, depending on the matchups … and a lot of individuals have come out from Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Manitoba to be here today,” he said. “Usually at similar events to this, we get more of a turnout from B.C. as well, but it is players from all over western Canada who will come to this type of event … it is nice to expand to outside of Calgary to come to a new location and be at this venue.”

The tournament was set up for five rounds of play. After matchups between teams were determined, each team would elect a member to square off against an opponent. The other two players not elected would go toe to toe with each other.

Warhammer 40,000 is a tabletop wargame played with miniature soldiers and six-sided dice. Participants in the hobby community often refer to the game akin to being “chess on steroids.” Between the two players, games have the potential to consist of hundreds of models deployed to the tabletop to represent fantastical battles in the sci-fi setting.

Prior to playing the game, hobbyists and players must build and paint their models themselves. Depending on the desired quality and aesthetic one wishes to achieve, this process may occupy hundreds of hours to complete.

Competitive players will also have dedicated time to becoming experts in the core rules of the game, as well as the rules associated with their respective armies.

“It is definitely a labour of love. You are definitely motivated by your own creativity and what you enjoy … it is a passion project for sure,” said Jack. “Overall, tournaments are about the camaraderie, travelling across provinces with your best buds … it builds the community and you get to meet and become friends with people from across Canada.”

Jack added the goal is to be able to make Strathmore an annual location to host a Warhammer tournament, and to grow the occasion into the greater competitive circuit.

He expects the turnout for the tournament to double every year, with players from across the country, as well as the United States to be in attendance.

Planning for the expansion of the tournament, the team anticipates completely occupying the Civic Centre, if not requiring to expand out into the Agricultural Society grounds.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times