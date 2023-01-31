Warehouse Management Systems Market 2023-2028 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

The global Warehouse Management Systems market size was valued at USD 6142.68 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period, reaching USD 13457.1 million by 2028.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Oracle Corp.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

PSI AG

PTC Inc.

Tecsys Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Infor, Inc

IBM Corp.

Epicor Software Corp.

SAP SE

Segmentation by Types: -

Software

Services

Segmentation by Applications: -

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food & beverage

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Warehouse Management Systems market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

