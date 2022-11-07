Warehouse Automation Systems Market to Reach $93 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in the adoption of IoT and robotics in warehouse management systems to drive the growth of the global warehouse automation systems market. Rise in acceptance of technologies such as big data, AI, ML, and others will create new growth opportunities for the global market. The COVID-19 pandemic substantially impacted the value chain of the warehouse automation systems, thereby adversely affecting the growth of the global market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global warehouse automation systems market generated $21.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$21.7 billion

Market Size in 2031

$93 billion

CAGR

15.7%

No. of Pages in Report

335

Segments Covered

Component, Automation Type, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Drivers

Surge in the adoption of IoT and robotics in warehouse management systems.

Rise in funding for research and development activities.

 

Increase in e-commerce sales.

Opportunities

Rise in acceptance of technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), machine language (ML), and others.

Restraints

Lack of skilled workforce for operating and setting up warehouse installation systems.

 

Huge capital investments and high cost of installing warehouse robots.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global warehouse automation systems market, owing to a reduction in the shipment of components and solutions of warehouse automation during the pandemic period.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic substantially impacted the value chain of the warehouse automation systems, thereby adversely affecting the growth of the global market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global warehouse automation systems market based on component, automation type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the solution segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the service segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of automation type, the physical automation segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than fourth-fifths of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the digital automation segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the retail and consumer goods segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourths of the global warehouse automation systems market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global warehouse automation systems market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific warehouse automation systems market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global warehouse automation systems market report include ABB Ltd, Badger Meter Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hydropoint Data Systems, IBM Corporation, Itron, Inc., Landis+Gyr, Neptune Technology Group, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Suez SA, TaKaDu Ltd, Trimble Inc., XENIUS ENERGY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED, Ayyeka, and Ketos.

The report analyzes these key players in the global warehouse automation systems market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

