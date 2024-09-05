Wards 10 Best winners for 2024 include hybrid, turbo, electric and V8 power







From turbocharged Hurricane I6s to hybrid small-block V8s, there's a little something for every car enthusiast among the winners of 2024's Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems. And it's not just the diversity of powertrain configurations that makes 2024's list remarkable, but the wide cross-section of manufacturers represented. On the other side of the same coin, we note a few conspicuous absences. Let's dive in.

V8

Yes, in the year of our electrons, 2024, there's a V8 on the Wards 10 Best list — and an American V8 at that. It's the 6.2-liter V8 found under the hood of the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray. OK, so in this case it happens to be part of a hybrid powertrain, but the fact that GM managed such a well-executed hybridization of its iconic performance model on the first go-'round is nonetheless impressive. Now, speaking of hybrids ...

Hybrids

Technically, the E-Ray's V8 should be here too. It's no wonder Wards called 2024 the "Year of the Hybrid." Six of the 10 winners are battery-electric models, though we'll note that the mix still dramatically favors standard hybrid configurations over heavier and more-expensive plug-ins. Only BMW's I6 PHEV made the cut in the latter category. This category is also home to the two most affordable cars on this list: the Honda Civic Hybrid and Toyota Camry XSE.

Turbos

Stellantis Turbocharged 3.0-liter "Hurricane" I6 ( Ram 1500 Tungsten )

Toyota Turbocharged 1.6-liter I3 (Toyota GR Corolla)

Like the Hybrid category, this one is larger than our list suggests. Three of this year's hybrid selections are based on turbocharged gasoline engines. The Stellantis "Hurricane" I6 is one of two 3.0-liter inline-sixes on the winner's list this year, and they're joined by Porsche's 3.0-liter V6. The 3.0-liter turbo-six seems to be the sweet spot for premium gasoline engines in 2024. Shout-out to Toyota for the GR Corolla's 1.3-liter turbo-three. That car is an absolute gem.

Electric

Korea managed to sweep this year's all-electric honors. Of the 11 eligible nominees, only two battery-electric cars made the winner's list in 2024.

Conspicuous absences

Old-fashioned, naturally aspirated, non-electrified engines

Count 'em: zero.

Volkswagen

Mazda

Nissan

Subaru

All four of these manufacturers had at least one eligible finalist in 2024 (Nissan's in the form of the 2024 Infiniti QX80), but all ended up with goose eggs. Both VW nominees were battery-electric offerings; Audi was nowhere to be found.

You Might Also Like