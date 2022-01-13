Update Your Wardrobe With UNIQLO U’s Minimalist SS22 Collection

UNIQLO's UNIQLO U line led by Christophe Lemaire is returning for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Just like previous releases, the collection is packed with minimalist staples for your everyday wardrobe.

Titled "The Rhythm of Spring," the range features everything from outerwear and cardigans, to jeans and accessories. Coats arrive in three different styles, including nylon and hooded versions, in a neutral color palette. A tailored jacket, hooded blouson and shirt jacket are added to the lineup in shades of gray, brown and more.

Continuing the minimalist theme, knitwear pieces such as pullover sweaters, cardigans and vests come in warm ivory hues, while subtle pops of yellow and khaki are spotted on shirts and blouses, as well as short-sleeved tees and tank tops. The collection is complete with wide-legged jeans, baker pants and a midi-length skirt. Accessories include a drawstring shoulder bag and knitted slip-on sneakers.

Peep the campaign imagery above. UNIQLO U's SS22 range launches on January 28 online and in select stores. See the full lineup here.