Warden's awards presented to ski club and library CEO

Pembroke – A relative newcomer to Canada and a relatively new not-for-profit were the two recipients of the Renfrew County Warden’s Awards in a virtual ceremony held last Wednesday.

The 2021 Warden’s Award for individual contributions was presented to Karthi Rajamani, the CEO of the Pembroke Public Library, who was acknowledged for her contributions especially towards multiculturalism and welcoming new immigrants. The non-profit business award was presented to the Opeongo Hills Nordic Ski Club, located in the hills of Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township.

In presenting the individual award, Development and Property Director Craig Kelley said Ms. Rajamani came to Canada as an immigrant from India in 1998 and since then has become an invaluable part of the community in Renfrew County and to her adopted town of Deep River.

“Since beginning work at the Pembroke Public Library in 2004, she has dedicated herself to providing educational, informational and recreational programs for children as well as taking an active role in promoting diversity, multiculturalism and literacy in our region,” he said. “Positive change has come in our community thanks to her continued efforts and passion now in her role as CEO at the library, of which the Township of Laurentian Valley is an active partner.”

Ms. Rajamani also developed the Multicultural Festival which allowed all different people and cultures to come together and celebrate and share their unique cultures with their neighbours in a way they had not been able to previously, he said.

“This event has continued to grow year after year with Karthi and her team's hard work and love poured into this event,” he said.

Ms. Rajamani sits on the Local Immigration Partnership Program advisory committee and the Pembroke Diversity Advisory Committee to lend her knowledge to others and see how it may positively benefit others.

“She is a true leader and a champion of this region and this community and her passion continues to strengthen diversity, multiculturalism and literacy in Pembroke and all of Renfrew County,” Mr. Kelley concluded.

Story continues

She was nominated by Pembroke Mayor Mike Lemay.

In accepting her award, she said she was honoured to be nominated.

“I truly believe literacy and multiculturalism is important for the economic growth of any region,” she said.

Being an immigrant has given her a different way of looking at things, she added. Having events to welcome immigrants and raise awareness about multiculturalism are important, she feels.

“This gives knowledge and exposure to community members so they don’t feel threatened by newcomers,” she said.

In conclusion, Ms. Rajamani said she will keep up her efforts.

“I will continue doing my passion and make this community and Renfrew County a wonderful place for newcomers,” she promised.

Nordic Ski Club

Accepting the award on behalf of the Opeongo Nordic Ski Club were Beth Kennedy and Paul Jorgensen. Mr. Kelley noted the ski club was established in 2011 by a group of dedicated volunteers, intent on providing a network of superior Nordic (cross country) skiing experiences in Renfrew County.

“Since that time, hundreds of skiers have enjoyed the network and there have been thousands of hours dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, promotion and operation of the over 19 kilometre trail system,” he said. “The Ski Club trails are open only in the winter (December to March) and are meant for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing only.”

The effectiveness of the club over the years has been enhanced by the members to attract and retain volunteers, he added. The volunteers keep the system going and providing economic development to the surrounding communities.

“The committee is looking forward to another great season of active living and welcomes everybody to loppet this winter,” he said.

The club was nominated by Chris Hinsperger of Eganville.

Ms. Kennedy said there have been many people involved in making the ski club a reality, including volunteers and the landowners.

“People seem to just love it,” she said.

“The ski club has contributed to the wellbeing in the area,” she told the Leader.

Even during COVID the ski club was able to be open and available for healthy outdoor winter activities, she added.

“You can socialize and be socially distant,” she said.

Mr. Jorgensen said the club is very grateful to the landowners who allow their properties to be used.

“There are five different landowners who came on, one at a time and said, ‘yes, go ahead and use our land for skiing’,” he noted. “It really is a great community effort with all our volunteers and landowners.”

The property the ski club uses is only available for visitors in the winter season when the ski trails are maintained. Other times of the year it is the private property of the landowners and the trails are not open to the public.

“This is a good news story for Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan,” said BLR Mayor Sheldon Keller. “When we talk about stress and how to relieve it, it is a good opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy.”

Noting he is very proud to have the facility in his municipality, he said it is impressive to see how far a reach the club has had in the area with many people coming to the county to enjoy the trails there. “It is amazing how far away they are drawing people from,” he said. “It is exciting to see things like that happen.” Mayor Keller noted when people come to visit, they might be encouraged to stay as well, so this is good news for the entire area. He said he was happy the township played a small role in helping the club get started by donating bulldozer time for some work on the trails.

“It’s also nice to see the cooperation with the private landowners,” he said. “It is good neighbours.”

The Warden’s Awards were created to recognize those individuals, businesses and organizations that continue to make valuable contributions to the local community. The awards are designed to recognize and promote the social responsibility demonstrated by individuals and both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations that are making a difference in our community.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader