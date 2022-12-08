New warden takes office
CORNWALL – SDG Counties
Councillor Tony Fraser officially
took office as Warden at the
Counties’ inauguration ceremony
held December 2. Fraser, who is
also Mayor of North Dundas, was
unopposed in last month’s warden
election.
The inaugural meeting was
largely ceremonial as the members
of the 2022-26 Counties
Council took their oath of office
in November. Led by Councillors
Jamie MacDonald (North
Glengarry) and Francois Landry
(North Stormont) who nominated
Fraser for the position, Fraser addressed
council, dignitaries, and
guests speaking of the opportunities
to build on in SDG.
“We have opportunities to build
upon SDG’s reputation as an incredible
place to raise a family,
operate a business and enjoy the
incredible beauty of rural living,”
he said. “Challenges we may face
require voices that are united in
the belief and understanding that
any success in SDG is a success
for all of SDG. Small successes
give energy to achieve larger accomplishments.”
Fraser said he looked forward to addressing the priorities from
the Counties at the Eastern Ontario
Wardens Caucus and working
with other municipalities on
solutions to common problems.
He reminded members of council
of the role they each play in municipal
government.
“We are all members of two
councils – at both the local level,
and here at the County. Our goal
should be to remember that both
tiers are linked by the common
goal of providing services and
programming that make our region
the envy of Ontario.”
He said that the experience that
he has gained since first elected to
North Dundas council in 2010 has
prepared him for the role – quoting
SDSG MP Eric Duncan that
“High tides raise all ships.”
Fraser spoke that all residents
regardless of where they are in
the Counties benefit from the successes
of SDG Council and Counties’
staff.
“Members of County Council
need to work hand-in-hand with
each other to ensure that the challenges
we face in Eastern Ontario
are addressed with our local
MPPs, MPs, and those members
of both the federal and provincial
parliaments – when the need arises,”
he said.
Councillors began the ceremony
piped in by soon-to-be-retiring
CAO Tim Simpson. Council will
hold its first regular council meeting
December 19.
Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader