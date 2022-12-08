New warden takes office

CORNWALL – SDG Counties

Councillor Tony Fraser officially

took office as Warden at the

Counties’ inauguration ceremony

held December 2. Fraser, who is

also Mayor of North Dundas, was

unopposed in last month’s warden

election.

The inaugural meeting was

largely ceremonial as the members

of the 2022-26 Counties

Council took their oath of office

in November. Led by Councillors

Jamie MacDonald (North

Glengarry) and Francois Landry

(North Stormont) who nominated

Fraser for the position, Fraser addressed

council, dignitaries, and

guests speaking of the opportunities

to build on in SDG.

“We have opportunities to build

upon SDG’s reputation as an incredible

place to raise a family,

operate a business and enjoy the

incredible beauty of rural living,”

he said. “Challenges we may face

require voices that are united in

the belief and understanding that

any success in SDG is a success

for all of SDG. Small successes

give energy to achieve larger accomplishments.”

Fraser said he looked forward to addressing the priorities from

the Counties at the Eastern Ontario

Wardens Caucus and working

with other municipalities on

solutions to common problems.

He reminded members of council

of the role they each play in municipal

government.

“We are all members of two

councils – at both the local level,

and here at the County. Our goal

should be to remember that both

tiers are linked by the common

goal of providing services and

programming that make our region

the envy of Ontario.”

He said that the experience that

he has gained since first elected to

North Dundas council in 2010 has

prepared him for the role – quoting

SDSG MP Eric Duncan that

“High tides raise all ships.”

Fraser spoke that all residents

regardless of where they are in

the Counties benefit from the successes

of SDG Council and Counties’

staff.

“Members of County Council

need to work hand-in-hand with

each other to ensure that the challenges

we face in Eastern Ontario

are addressed with our local

MPPs, MPs, and those members

of both the federal and provincial

parliaments – when the need arises,”

he said.

Councillors began the ceremony

piped in by soon-to-be-retiring

CAO Tim Simpson. Council will

hold its first regular council meeting

December 19.

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader