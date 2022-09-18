Ward throws 4 TDs, Washington St beats Colorado St 38-7

  • Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, left, speaks with quarterback Clay Millen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    1/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, left, speaks with quarterback Clay Millen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    2/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    3/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Colorado State wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, right, secures a pass to score a touchdown while defended by Washington State defensive back Cam Lampkin during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 38-7. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    4/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Colorado State wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, right, secures a pass to score a touchdown while defended by Washington State defensive back Cam Lampkin during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 38-7. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington State running back Nakia Watson carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    5/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Washington State running back Nakia Watson carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colorado State running back Avery Morrow carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    6/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Colorado State running back Avery Morrow carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Billy Riviere III during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    7/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Washington State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Billy Riviere III during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington State head coach Jake Dickert reacts after Colorado State missed a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    8/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Washington State head coach Jake Dickert reacts after Colorado State missed a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington State wide receiver Donovan Ollie celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    9/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Washington State wide receiver Donovan Ollie celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Washington State wide receiver Donovan Ollie catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    10/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Washington State wide receiver Donovan Ollie catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Colorado State wide receiver Ty McCullouch (6) catches a pass near Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    11/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Colorado State wide receiver Ty McCullouch (6) catches a pass near Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Washington State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, right, catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Colorado State defensive back Brandon Guzman during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    12/12

    Colorado St Washington St Football

    Washington State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, right, catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Colorado State defensive back Brandon Guzman during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell, left, speaks with quarterback Clay Millen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Colorado State wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons, right, secures a pass to score a touchdown while defended by Washington State defensive back Cam Lampkin during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 38-7. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State running back Nakia Watson carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Colorado State running back Avery Morrow carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Billy Riviere III during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State head coach Jake Dickert reacts after Colorado State missed a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State wide receiver Donovan Ollie celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State wide receiver Donovan Ollie catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Colorado State wide receiver Ty McCullouch (6) catches a pass near Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, right, catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Colorado State defensive back Brandon Guzman during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
·2 min read

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Washington State pounded Colorado State 38-7.

Washington State (3-0) scored on its first four possessions to put this game away early.

Ward completed 26 of 36 passes and was intercepted once. Donovan Ollie and De'Zhaun Stribling each caught two touchdown passes.

Freshman quarterback Clay Millen completed 24 of 34 passes for 211 yards for Colorado State (0-3), which has lost eight consecutive games dating to last season.

Washington State sacked Millen seven times and limited Colorado State to 37 rushing yards on 30 carries.

The Cougars marched 46 yards in four plays on their first possession, with Ward throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ollie for a 7-0 lead.

The Cougars took over at midfield again on their second series and Ward fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Stribling for a 14-0 lead just five minutes into the game.

Cayden Camper missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt for Colorado State and WSU marched 73 yards, with Ward hitting Stribling for a 19-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead with more than 3 minutes left in the first quarter.

Ward found Ollie for a 2-yard touchdown pass to cap an 82-yard drive that gave WSU to a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Washington State went into the locker room with a 255-82 advantage in yards gained, along with four sacks and eight tackles for loss. Colorado State rushed 18 times in the first half, for just 4 net yards.

The Rams did not score until the fourth quarter, on a 14-yard pass from Millen to Justus Ross-Simmons.

The teams have only played once before, when the Rams staged a huge comeback to defeat Washington State 48-45 in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl.

Jake Dickert became the first Washington State head coach to start his first full season with three consecutive victories since Mike Price in 1989. Dickert was named interim coach midway through last season when Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars were coming off an impressive 17-14 nonconference win at Wisconsin that knocked the Badgers out of the Top 25. This victory could lift the Cougars into the Top 25 for the first time since 2019.

Colorado State: The Rams, a 16-point underdog, remain winless under new coach Jay Norvell, who was hired from Nevada. The Rams' offense is struggling to score.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: The Rams host Sacramento State next Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars open Pac-12 play by hosting No. 25 Oregon next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Latest Stories

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to