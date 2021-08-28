Newcastle denied crucial win by 96th-minute penalty for Southampton

Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Just as Allan Saint-Maximin’s 90th minute goal seemed to have won it for Newcastle, James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage-time penalty retrieved a point for Southampton on a distinctly awkward afternoon for the home manager.

The first chants of “We want Bruce out” permeated the Tyneside air at the 25 minute mark as Southampton prepared to take a corner at the Gallowgate End. When shortly afterwards, Newcastle’s manager bent down to retrieve a loose ball from the technical area, he was booed.

At this stage his side had been extremely poor, forfeiting possession far too easily, and Southampton were fairly comfortably on top without ever really testing Freddie Woodman in the home goal. Ominously for Bruce though, Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters was overlapping from left-back almost at all and Moussa Djenepo had missed a couple of decent chances following slapdash home defending.

Newcastle’s manager badly needed Saint-Maximin to sprinkle some counter-attacking stardust on proceedings and, happy to oblige, the Frenchman duly accelerated upfield, eventually winning a dangerously positioned free-kick which Jacob Murphy lifted just over the crossbar.

Shortly afterwards, Saint-Maximin pickpocketed Ward-Prowse in the fall out from a visiting corner and, having hared forward once more, picked out Callum Wilson only for Newcastle’s No 9 to shoot just over the bar.

If Southampton still monopolised the ball, Newcastle’s possession stats had improved from a nadir of around 30 per cent registered earlier in the opening half. More importantly they were finally threatening Alex McCarthy’s goal and, as half time approached, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s goalkeeper performed acrobatic wonders to tip a Wilson header to safety.

By now the visiting manager’s body language seemed ever more exasperated but it was Bruce who was targeted by jeers from a section of the crowd as the whistle blew for the interval.

Newcastle had improved a little as that first 45 minutes unfolded but far too much of their football had been, at best, two dimensional and worryingly low tempo. Much as it was good to see Fabian Schär try to carry the ball out of Bruce’s back three, the Swiss defender was horribly prone to losing it and needed to watch his step after collecting a booking for a heavy challenge on Mohamed Elyounoussi committed in the wake of a poor touch.

While Schär looked a particularly weak link, there were too many sub-standard performances within a team constantly appearing to wait to be rescued by Saint-Maximin’s party tricks and Wilson’s finishing.

The latter provoked a dramatic change in the second half mood music, not to mention a rare smile from Bruce, ten minutes into the second half. When Schär atoned for earlier errors by playing a menacing ball across the box, Murphy nodded on and, having lost his marker, Wilson headed beyond McCarthy.

Although Adam Armstrong - sold to Blackburn by Bruce’s predecessor, Rafa Benítez, for £1.7m three years ago but now a £15m Southampton striker - showed off some sharp movement and intelligent link play on this return to his boyhood club, Newcastle were finally pressing higher up the pitch. It is no exaggeration to say that they looked a different team from their earlier incarnation.

This tactic not only mollified Bruce’s Gallowgate End critics but belatedly restricted Southampton’s room for manoeuvre. If Hasenhüttl’s happy memories of last Wednesday’s 8-0 League Cup win at Newport were receding by the minute.

Elyounoussi scored a hat-trick in south Wales and was rewarded with his first Premier League start since 2019. The winger repaid Hasenhüttl’s faith by scoring his fourth goal inside a week.

When Newcastle failed to clear substitute Nathan Redmond’s cross, Elyounoussi slide in to steer the ball beyond Woodman at the second attempt.

Although McCarthy did well to divert Murphy’s deflected shot, Southampton had regained the initiative. Precipitated partly by Redmond’s catalytic introduction, this shift in momentum prompted another burst of “We want Bruce out.”

Saint-Maximin temporarily silenced the chorus of invective rising in the throats of Bruce’s criticsby slamming the ball past a helpless McCarthy after Ward-Prowse had cleared Ryan Fraser’s shot off the line.

Saint-Maximin’s joyous celebration with fans proved premature though, as deep in stoppage time Jamaal Lascelles’ foul permitted Ward-Prowse to claim a point from the penalty spot.