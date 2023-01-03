War, women and faith: the real Samuel Beckett revealed in landmark tapes

Game-changer: Samuel Beckett altered the shape of modern theatre with Waiting for Godot - Karoly Forgacs/ullstein bild via Getty Images

It’s a frosty mid-December morning, and in a studio theatre on the University of Reading campus, a spectral voice is heard, as if from beyond the grave. Over the speakers waft the cultivated, thoughtful tones of Samuel Beckett, in halting conversation with his biographer James Knowlson.

I’m bearing witness to a landmark literary event. Tête-à-têtes recorded on micro-cassette in Paris in 1989, the year of Beckett’s death, aged 83, and spanning his earliest days to the war years, when he was in the French Resistance, have been digitised and are being brought into the public domain as part of the university’s Beckett Collection, the world’s biggest archive of the Irish writer’s material. They will provide a treasure-trove for academics and inspiration for those on the university’s Beckett-related Creative Fellowships scheme. In time, broadcasters will be able to use the material too, subject to approval from the Beckett Estate. More simply, the recordings will be available to any visitor to the collection.

News of the handover is being exclusively shared with The Daily Telegraph to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the Parisian premiere of En Attendant Godot (Waiting for Godot), the play that changed modern theatre and made its author famous, this Thursday. On December 14, I saw various University personnel, including representatives from the Beckett International Foundation, which co-runs the collection at Reading, receive Knowlson’s gift of seven hours of audio, kept for decades in a safe at his nearby home.

Knowlson’s donation is a game-changer in getting us better acquainted with the publicity-shy Beckett, who even proved taciturn after being awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1969. There have been few preserved recorded instances of him talking until now: he read some lines from his novel Watt and prose piece Lessness, and also reflected on a US TV production of his last play What Where (1983). In 2019, Radio 4 also unearthed an exchange between the great man and Siân Phillips ahead of the 1966 TV play Eh Joe, and a muffled phone-call between Beckett and his leading interpreter, Billie Whitelaw, about the premiere in America of Rockaby (1981).

In the space of half an hour alone, though, I’m treated to a far greater haul of riches. I hear a delightful recollection of James Joyce in Paris in the late 1920s, when Joyce was world-renowned as the author of Ulysses and Beckett was a struggling bohemian. There’s laughter as Beckett recites Joyce’s phone number more than 50 years on. And affection fills the air as Beckett recalls becoming a favoured acolyte, Joyce granting him a rare distinction. “I was very flattered when he dropped the ‘Mister’. Because everybody was ‘Mister’… It was very remote. No first names. I was never ‘Sam’.”

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot (2009) - Alastair Muir

That quotation appeared in Knowlson’s resulting biography Damned to Fame (1996). What couldn’t be conveyed on the page, though, was Beckett reciting a Joyce poem about birth (Ecce Puer) and breaking into song, evoking Joyce at one of the latter’s parties by warbling the elder Dubliner’s poem Bid Adieu to Girlish Days, with some amused “la-la-la”-ing for good measure.

Photos of Beckett tend to show him austere and unsmiling. Suddenly, it’s as if a window had opened on the warmth his friends and closer colleagues spoke about. More stirring still is another moment when, discussing early church-going in Dublin, he sings a few lines from Abide with Me. Is it possible that the writer who conjured the human condition in bleakly succinct phrases (“They give birth astride of a grave”) was reaching for the idea of an afterlife? “No,” comes Knowlson’s firm, wry reply. “I don’t think his lack of faith ever wavered.”

In all, a dozen interviews were conducted in the modest room Beckett had in a care home – Résidence Tiers Temps (“third age”) on the Rue Rémy-Dumoncel in Paris – between July and November 1989. The conversations take in a range of topics, from non-drinking days as a student (“I’ve made up for it since!”) to the night he nearly died in 1938, stabbed in the street by a pimp.

Seven were recorded, a decision born of necessity. As Knowlson, 89, tells me: “I didn’t have shorthand, so I would take notes, but that was a hopelessly inaccurate way of proceeding. We both became frustrated. Eventually, we agreed it would be better if I recorded our conversations.”

Publicity-shy: the playwright often looked austere in photos - Rosemarie Clausen/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Why does Knowlson think Beckett so resisted the limelight? “It was a visceral hatred of attention,” he says. “He became a bag of nerves in the face of exposure. And there was always this feeling that the work was the one thing that mattered, and all the rest was peripheral and a bloody nuisance.”

Beckett got to know and trust Knowlson after they met in 1970, when his academic admirer decided to mount an exhibition in his honour at Reading, where Knowlson lectured in French literature. Word soon came that “Sam” wanted to see him in Paris. “My hand trembled when I first picked up the phone,” he recalls, but bonding over a love of cricket, they became friends. “Here was this lad from Derbyshire, whose dad was a bricklayer, having dinner several times a year with a Nobel Prize-winner – it was incredible.”

By the time the green light was given for an authorised biography in March 1989, however, Beckett was ailing from emphysema. “He was very thin by that stage, skeletal,” Knowlson says, still lighting up with unfaded fondness at memories of “His Nibs”, as he affectionately refers to him. Beckett’s wife, Suzanne Déchevaux-Dumesnil, died in July 1989 just as the interview process had got going. “It was obvious he was declining. I cut short the last interview in November, he was so shaky. It was a blow when I learnt he was in a coma.”

70th anniversary: the cast from the Parisian premiere of En Attendant Godot (Waiting for Godot) in 1953 - Roger Viollet via Getty Images/Roger Viollet via Getty Images

Was there any suggestion that Beckett would have preferred to see the tapes destroyed? “No, he knew they’d stay around.” Even so, there was much deliberation as to what to do with the audio. “I was determined that it wasn’t going to get lost. If it had been auctioned off, it could have ended up in someone’s private collection. I didn’t want that.” One reassurance for Beckett was that Knowlson understood when not to pry. The old man chose to stay reticent about his mother, and though the conversations inevitably touched on his love life, the discussion was never intrusive. “I took it for granted that he was hellishly attractive to women,” Knowlson says.

Beckett does talk about Joyce’s daughter Lucia, and her unreciprocated infatuation with him. He also corroborates or puts his interlocutor straight on some of his assumptions. “I said, ‘You loved [the poet] Ethna MacCarthy, didn’t you?’ ‘I did, Jim. We never had a sexual relationship, but she was wonderful…’ We talked about the girl in the punt in Krapp’s Last Tape. I said, ‘That’s Peggy Sinclair [Beckett’s cousin, to whom he was briefly unofficially engaged], isn’t it?’ He said: ‘That wasn’t Peggy. I don’t think I was thinking of anybody in particular’. There were times when the writer who cultivated the position that life and work were separate was correcting me.”

Knowlson says with a twinkle: “Initially, Beckett saw the sessions as surgery without anaesthetic, but he began to look forward to my visits. His wardrobe was full of whiskey bottles people had brought him. I’d go in the late afternoon and there would be two glasses. He’d head to the bathroom for the water.

“He once said, while having treatment, ‘Have a drink’. I said, ‘I’m not drinking if you don’t’. He replied, ‘I can abstain from abstaining on Friday!’”

Samuel Beckett with actor Jack MacGowran at a first night performance in 1970 - Reg Lancaster

The Beckett tapes offer an invaluable survey of both the artist as a young man, and the effects of the Second World War. In 1931, in a study of Proust, Beckett aphorised our aloneness (“We cannot know and we cannot be known”). Yet his forced escape from Paris with Suzanne after his information-gathering SOE cell was betrayed in 1942, thereafter hiding out in rural Roussillon, in the Vaucluse, gave him first-hand experience of deprivation and dread.

Although there was solidarity, the suffering was inescapable: “At the end of the war, it was terrible,” he was recorded as saying. “The forces just opened up the extermination camps as they came through. They [the inmates] had nothing to eat.” “The devastation of the war years changed Beckett,” Knowlson says. “He went from being a rather arrogant young man to someone who couldn’t walk down the street without giving money to the down-and-outs.”

Recorded for posterity too was Beckett’s description of his crucial shift of artistic direction, just after the war: “I realised that Joyce had gone as far as one could in the direction of knowing more, [being] in control of one’s material. He was always adding to it… I realised my own way was in impoverishment, in lack of knowledge and in taking away, in subtracting rather than in adding.”

Brenda Brue as Winnie in the first London production of Samuel Beckett's Happy Days in December 1962 - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Beckett’s death on December 22 1989 cut off his and Knowlson’s discussions before they reached the writing of Godot, but the tapes contribute to our understanding of how he arrived at that enduring vision of the bickering, ruminating Vladimir and Estragon, passing the time in the hope of succour from the mysterious, absent Mr Godot. It was a play in which, as the Irish critic Vivian Mercier quipped, “Nothing happens, twice”, and which forced our leading critic of the 1950s, Kenneth Tynan, to “re-examine the rules which have hitherto governed the drama, and having done so, to pronounce them not elastic enough”.

Did Beckett ever show off about his masterpiece? Not on Knowlson’s watch. “If you had written a play that altered the shape of modern theatre, you might think that you would be slightly immodest about it. Not Sam.”

The Beckett tapes are hosted at the University of Reading by the Special Collections team. For more information, contact specialcollections@reading.ac.uk