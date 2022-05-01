War in Ukraine having 'catastrophic effect' on global food supply, prices: USAID administrator

Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, says the costs of the war in Ukraine include global food shortages.

"It is just another catastrophic effect of Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Power told ABC's "This Week" Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden pressed Congress to consider supplying Ukraine with an additional $33 billion aid package, with $3 billion allocated for humanitarian assistance and food security funding.

"We really do need this financial support from the Congress to be able to meet emergency food needs," Power said, "so we don't see the cascading deadly effects of Russia's war extend into Africa and beyond."

