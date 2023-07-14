War-torn Ukraine couldn’t have wished for a better morale boost than Elina Svitolina

Buchanan: 'The 28-year-old Wimbledon wild card has been the toast of the tournament' - Heathcliff O'Malley

When Elina Svitolina took her place on Centre Court, she had her sights set on winning more than just the match at hand. “I’m not only playing for myself,” she has said. “I’m playing for all the people in Ukraine.” She may have suffered a nail-biting loss to Marketa Vondrousova in the semi finals, but the 28-year-old Wimbledon wild card has been the toast of the tournament. “This is the story that is transcending tennis,” said Clare Balding. “In the absence of a home favourite, she’s become an honorary one.”

It is not hard to see why she’s brought round even the most cynical of : the poignancy of her victory over the Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round, her fighting spirit, and her irresistible charm, her ability to play this fiercely just nine months after giving birth to her first child. When asked how she will prepare for the semi-final, she said: “Well, first off I’ll have a beer.” Her husband, the French player Gaël Monfils, is at home looking after their daughter. “I was FaceTiming with her just right after the match,” she said, but “she was really distracted with her ice cream, so I was not the priority there.”

Her Wimbledon fairytale was not only a remarkable comeback for a player just three months clear of maternity leave; it was welcome good news for her friends and family in war-torn Odessa. “The crowd know the story: they like a fighter, and here is one,” said broadcaster and former tennis pro, Andrew Castle earlier on. “If she’s making people happy at home, then that’s inspirational.”

Svitolina with her brother Yulien (left) and husband Gaël Monfils (right)

New motherhood has been just one of many life-changing events Svitolina has had to contend with of late. She hails from Odessa, the Black Sea city in southwest Ukraine that has been the target of shelling and airstrikes from Russian forces since the beginning of the war. Her parents, Mykhailo and Olena, fled Ukraine in March last year, but her elderly grandmother was too frail to travel, so stayed put with other members of the family.

“I think war made me stronger,” she said. “Mentally I don’t take difficult situations as a disaster… I think having a child, and war, made me a different person. I just say to myself, it’s less years that I have in front than behind me. I have to go for it. I don’t have time to lose.” At the top of her Instagram, she has pinned a picture of her meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the caption “Glory to Ukraine.”

On Tuesday (11 July), she dedicated her victory over world number one Iga Swiatek (a Pole and supporter of Ukraine who played with a blue-and-yellow ribbon on her cap) to the forces defending her homeland. “It’s really unbelievable what they are doing for our country,” she said. “I can’t thank them enough for their bravery, for what they are going through. All Ukrainians, we are here to help them to win this war.”

Her earlier tie-break victory over Azarenka was mired in geopolitical significance, as Svitolina refused to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian players. When she won, she collapsed to the floor as the crowd roared their support and then booed Azarenka off the court.

Svitolina playing against Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon Ladies Quarter Finals on 11 July - Heathcliff O'Malley

“The [Wimbledon] crowd have completely adopted her; she’s become a folk hero… almost overnight,” Simon Briggs, the Telegraph’s tennis correspondent, said on the Tennis Podcast. The crowd’s reaction contrasts to the French Open earlier this year, when it was Svitolina who was booed for refusing to shake the hand of the Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka.

Svitolina has made her position clear. “Until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, [I’m] not going to shake hands,” she said. (Azarenka, for her part, deemed the crowd “quite drunk” having consumed “a lot of Pimm’s throughout the day.”) Wimbledon made the decision to lift the ban on Russian and Belarusian players this year provided they signed neutral declarations. The crowd, however, have stayed far from neutral.

“I think Wimbledon made the wrong decision this year. Sport is rarely apolitical, but in Russia and Belarus it is especially politicised and any Russian/Belarusian player’s victory will be seen as a national one,” says Dr Jade McGlynn, a researcher in War Studies at King’s College London.

If Svitolina and Sabalenka had both made it to the final, this could have caused other problems, McGlynn suggests. “A Belarusian/Ukrainian final would be significant given the emotion invested in sports players as national symbols, and Russian propagandists would use the victory of a Belarusian player to further mock and denigrate Ukraine.”

Not that Svitolina is new to political friction that often provides the subtext to top level sport: she is, after all, an experienced athlete. It has been a decade since Svitolina emerged in the world top 50, and she has collected 16 WTA Tour singles titles and an Olympic bronze medal since. But this tournament is a remarkable reinvention: even her opponents have noted new skill and determination in her game. “I think Elina was just overall playing aggressively and giving it all in every shot… I felt like she’s playing differently [to] before… She put pressure on me,” said Swiatek.

Svitolina with her grandmother, who was too frail to leave Ukraine

Yet, despite Svitolina’s renewed steeliness, so convinced was she that she wouldn’t make it this far, she had booked tickets to see Harry Styles in Vienna last Saturday – news she announced on social media. (Styles commented on her Instagram post: “Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament.”) She has since noted, in a resigned fashion, that the remaining dates may pass her by too as she needs to spend time with her daughter before heading to a stadium gig.

Svitolina and Monfils welcomed a daughter, Skaï (“Sky” in Ukrainian) less than nine months ago. The couple married in 2021 – in a glamorous ceremony wearing coordinated outfits designed by Virgil Abloh – and have become fan favourites.

They run a joint Instagram account named ‘g.e.m.slife’ and are said to split their time between Kyiv, London and Monte Carlo. They post jokey videos online in which Monfils stands upright against a wall while Svitolina whacks tennis balls around his head. (Once, they filmed Roger Federer trying this and hitting Monfils directly in the crotch with a high-speed ball, while Svitolina laughed just out of shot.)

Born into a preternaturally sporty family (her father was a pro wrestler and her mother was a competitive rower and karate champion), Svitolina spent her childhood “immersed” in tennis. She was originally inspired to take it up by a healthy dose of sibling rivalry after her older brother, Yulien, started playing tennis as a child.

Svitolina as a child with her mother and older brother Yulien

“I was always on the side of the tennis courts and always watching him training,” she said in an interview with the World Tennis Association (WTA). Envious of the attention he was receiving from their parents, a five-year-old Elina followed in his footsteps. They grew up playing together: Yulien, now a tennis coach based in Los Angeles, says his younger sister was “his first student.” By the time she was 10, she was winning national tournaments, and aged 12, the family relocated to Kharkiv to support her career.

She has remained invested in young Ukrainian players, and set up a foundation to finance and support them in 2019. After the Russian invasion, it switched its focus to supporting refugees, and raised more than €240,000 in December 2022.

Her Wimbledon success has provided a morale boost – however small – for those at home. “Even people who don’t follow tennis are watching, it’s [been] all eyes on her, “ says Lena Winter, 35, a fellow Ukrainian based in Britain who has family in Svitolina’s hometown of Odessa. “People don’t want sport to be political… I strongly disagree. It’s inspiring.” She may not have been victorious on the court, but she’s certainly secured a victory off it.

