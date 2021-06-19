'War on Terror': Are big military deployments over?

Frank Gardner - BBC security correspondent
·6 min read
US soldier sits in the rear of Chinook helicopter while flying over Kabul on 10 August 2017
The few thousand remaining western forces are leaving Afghanistan after 20 years

Western forces are racing to leave Afghanistan this month. France has signalled a significant scaling back of its military commitment in Mali. In Iraq, British and other Western forces no longer have any major combat role.

Twenty years after President George W Bush's so-called War on Terror, is the era of big "boots-on-the ground" military deployments to distant warzones coming to an end?

Not yet - there is still a substantial commitment to fighting jihadists in the Sahel - but there is now a radical rethink in how these missions are conducted.

Large-scale, long-term deployments have been hugely costly, in blood, in money and in political capital at home.

The US-led military presence in Afghanistan has cost more than $1tn (£724bn) and thousands of lives on all sides - Afghan forces, Afghan civilians, western forces as well as their insurgent foes.

At their peak in 2010, Western troop numbers topped 100,000. And yet now, after 20 years in the country, the few thousand remaining forces are leaving just as the Taliban looks set to take over more and more territory.

Achilles' heels

The longer and larger a military commitment is in fighting an insurgency, the more vulnerable it becomes to a variety of potential "Achilles' heels".

The most obvious of these is the casualty rate, a trend that can become seriously unpopular back home.

More than 58,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War and nearly 15,000 Soviet soldiers in Afghanistan - factors that hastened the end of those campaigns. France has lost just over 50 soldiers in Mali since 2013 and its mission there has largely lost its support at home.

A soldier of France&#39;s Barkhane mission stands next to children as he patrols in In-Tillit on November 1, 2017 in Mali
France has had a mission in Mali since 2013

Then there is the financial cost, which almost invariably exceeds expectations.

When Saudi Arabia began its intervention in Yemen's civil war in 2015 it never expected to be still fighting there six years later. Estimates of the running cost to the Saudi treasury to date range as high as $100bn (£72.4bn).

Concerns over human rights can also derail a military campaign when least expected.

US air strikes hitting Afghan wedding parties, Saudi air strikes killing civilians in Yemen and human rights abuses by the UAE's allies there have all carried a reputational cost for those countries.

In the case of the UAE, the stories emerging of prisoners being suffocated to death while locked inside shipping containers had a major influence in prompting it to withdraw from the Yemen war.

Then there is the possibility that the host government could end up sharing power with a hostile entity.

In Mali, reports that the government is engaged in secret talks with the jihadists were enough to cause President Emmanuel Macron to threaten to pull out French forces altogether.

In Iraq, says retired British Army Col James Cunliffe, "there is still a real concern about Iranian influence, especially when it comes to the Shi'a militias".

In Afghanistan, the Taliban, who were driven out of power in 2001, are expected to make a comeback. Western security officials say if they end up being a part of the government then all intelligence co-operation would cease.

Read more from Frank Gardner:

No easy answers

It is clear that there are no easy answers to the problem of failed states and dangerous dictators. Let's take a look at some recent examples:

  • Iraq, 2003-present day: A massive US-led military invasion, backed by Britain, followed by years of occupation and a bloody insurgency. Despite much recent progress, the whole experience has been so scarring that it has been enough to deter politicians from any large-scale military intervention in the Middle East for a generation, perhaps longer

  • Libya, 2011-present day: A brief, Nato-imposed no-fly-zone but no significant western boots on the ground. It was enough to enable the anti-Gaddafi rebels to depose his regime in 2011. But the country then imploded into a civil war and jihadist insurgency. Initial Libyan gratitude then turned to anger at being "abandoned" by the West

  • Syria, 2011-present day: An extreme reluctance by western powers to become involved in the civil war between President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian rebels. Big power intervention was left to Russia, Iran and Turkey. There has been 10 years of violence that still simmers on

  • Islamic State group, 2014-2019: The one clear military success story with an 80-nation coalition eventually defeating and dismantling the brutal and sadistic caliphate calling itself Islamic State. But it took five years and relied heavily on destructive air power and some awkward alliances on the ground with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. IS is now stepping up its operations in Africa

  • Mali, 2013- present day: The initial French military intervention saved the capital Bamako from almost certainly being overrun by al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists. But eight years on, despite the presence of thousands of multinational troops, the insurgency continues and France's president has indicated his displeasure with Mali's rulers and his intention to scale back its commitment

The Future

So if big, open-ended military deployments are no longer going to be in vogue, then what replaces them?

One clue can be found in the speech delivered on 2 June at the Royal United Services Institute's Land Warfare Conference by the UK Chief of General Staff, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith.

Today's Army, he said, will be "more networked, more expeditionary and more rapidly deployed, more digitally connected, linking satellite to soldier and centred on a Special Operations Brigade".

Fewer boots on the ground inevitably means a greater reliance on cutting-edge digital technology, including artificial intelligence.

Trends emerging from recent conflicts have prompted a radical rethink in strategic priorities. The brief war in the Caucasus between Azerbaijan and Armenia saw the latter's tanks getting decimated by cheap, unmanned, armed drones supplied by Turkey and directed to their targets at almost no risk to the operators.

Mercenaries, once considered a throwback to a bygone era in Africa, have been making a comeback.

The most obvious example here is Russia's shadowy Wagner Group which has allowed Moscow "plausible deniability" while operating with few restrictions in conflict zones from Libya to West Africa to Mozambique. "A state-centric world order," says Dr Sean McFate, senior fellow at the Washington-based Atlantic Council, "is giving way to a war without states."

None of this means an end to military missions overseas. In Mali and the Sahel the French may be winding up their single-nation Operation Barkhane and sending thousands of troops home. But the UN mission continues and the French are retaining a reduced force committed to a multinational counter-terrorism mission.

In Iraq, the Nato mission will continue to train local counter-insurgency forces and offer them technical support.

In Afghanistan however, the western military presence is disappearing over the horizon at the very time it may be needed most to confront a combined threat from the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Germany clicks at Euro 2020 with 4-2 win over Portugal

    Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.

  • Reds' Joey Votto, manager David Bell ejected in wild first inning vs. Padres

    There were three ejections in the first half inning on Saturday afternoon in San Diego.

  • U.S. Open: Brian Harman four-putts from five feet

    Brian Harman suffered a nightmare of a hole at the U.S. Open, putting four times from five feet away.

  • Gio Urshela avoids serious injury after bat splinters hit him in the eye

    Gio Urshela shook off a bat splinter to the eye and homered to give the Yankees a late lead against Oakland.

  • Anderson Silva open to boxing Paul brothers following his next fight

    Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.

  • Bills WR Cole Beasley calls NFLPA 'a joke' over new COVID-19 rules restricting unvaccinated players

    Cole Beasley has made it clear on social media that he isn't vaccinated, something that would instantly solve his issues with the NFL's new coronavirus protocols.

  • George Mason pitcher Sang Ho Baek dies after Tommy John surgery complications

    Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.

  • Fleury's late-game blunder gives Canadiens new life in Game 3

    Marc-Andre Fleury's failed behind-the-net adventure late in Game 3 cost the Vegas Golden Knights in a massive way.

  • Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme tests positive for COVID-19

    The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.

  • Raptors roundup: Siakam surgery, OG snub, Nate Bjorkgren's return

    While Toronto fans have been forced to take a back seat during this year's NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of Raptors news to digest and dissect during the offseason.

  • 'Full of waffles but devoid of life:' Fantasy football loser punished with 15 hours in Waffle House

    Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.

  • Canada's young swim talent books Tokyo berths at Olympic trials

    TORONTO — Joshua Liendo and Cole Pratt are next-generation swimmers no longer. The 18-year-olds will make their Olympic debuts this summer in Tokyo. The two teens earned their spots on the Canadian team during Saturday's trials in Toronto's Pan Am Sport Centre. "There's a lot of guys coming up and I think we're not NextGen anymore. We're here," Liendo said. "I've seen a lot of guys from other countries who are 18 make the Olympic team and it got me fired up. I want to be there too." Liendo of Ma

  • Hoskins breaks out of slump with 6 RBIs, Phillies top Giants

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday. Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018. Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia's 16 hits and had two RBIs. Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were f

  • Guerrero's go-ahead double helps Jays rally past O's 10-7

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double, and the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a 10-7 victory Saturday over the Baltimore Orioles. Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive mu

  • Dalbec's 3 hits, 3 RBIs lead Red Sox over Royals 7-1

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-1 on Saturday. Dalbec, Boston's No. 9 hitter, singled in the second, put Boston ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his team-high third triple, was hit by a Jackson Kowar pitch in the seventh and hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Kowar. Dalbec is 12 for 45 with four homers and 10 RBIs in his last 12 games, raising h

  • Kylie Masse sets new Canadian record in 100m backstroke at Olympic trials

    Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse set a new Canadian record and earned a first-place finish with a time of 57.70 in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Olympic trials in Toronto on Saturday. Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., finished second (59.60) and was also under the qualifying time. Masse of Lasalle, Ont., has already qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and will be aiming to add to her medal collection after taking home bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. More to come. WATCH | Impact

  • Perez, Reynolds home runs power Pirates past Indians, 6-3

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98-mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right and bounced into the Allegheny River. Down 2-0 entering the seventh, the Pirates were aided by six walks, three each by Shaw an

  • Duvall hits 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs 11-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall is open to participating in the Home Run Derby if Major League Baseball wants him. The way he's knocking them out, he's making a case to be included. Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Saturday. The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning

  • Twins take lead on consecutive wild pitches, top Rangers 3-2

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Rangers 3-2 on Saturday. Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place. Isiah Kiner-Falefa connected on a two-run shot for the Rangers in the third inning, his sixth of the season and first

  • Toronto Arrows lose late to NOLA Gold, eliminated from MLR playoff contention

    MARIETTA, Ga. — A pair of late penalties by Damian Stevens lifted NOLA Gold to an 18-12 win over the Toronto Arrows in Major League rugby play Saturday. The loss mathematically eliminated Toronto (4-9-0) from playoff contention with three matches remaining. The Arrows have lost four in a row and six of the last seven. Tied 12-12, NOLA took advantage of a Toronto penalty for a high tackle to kick into the Arrows end. The New Orleans team won the ensuing lineup and set up a driving maul that produ