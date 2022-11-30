War rapists evading justice due ‘lack of political will’

Harriet Barber
·5 min read
A hospital which specialises in treating victims of rape during conflict in the DRC, founded by Nobel laureate Dr Denis Mukwege - Simon Townsley
A hospital which specialises in treating victims of rape during conflict in the DRC, founded by Nobel laureate Dr Denis Mukwege - Simon Townsley

As the curtain closed on this week’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict conference, held in London, delegates questioned whether commitments would, once again, fall on deaf ears.

Survivors and ministers from 40 countries attended the event, which has been years in the making, including the First Lady of Ukraine, Olga Zelenska.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly used his speech to announce £12.5 million of funding for tackling sexual violence in conflict, and a new strategy of sanctioning those guilty of such crimes.

More than 50 countries and the UN also signed a UK-led declaration to end the scourge of sexual violence in conflict.

But while there was much talk of bringing perpetrators to justice, there was also an acknowledgement that little progress had been made since launching the initiative ten years earlier.

Angelina Jolie, who worked on the programme a decade ago, described the lack of action by governments as “deeply painful and frustrating”.

“There has been some progress … but it has not been nearly enough to meet the needs of survivors or to deter perpetrators from using rape as a weapon of war in almost every new conflict in the past decade,” she said in a video played at the conference.

“Despite the commitments governments made, we have not seen significant, lasting action at the global level.”

A Ukrainian survivor of rape by a Russian soldier near Boradyanka - Paul Grover
A Ukrainian survivor of rape by a Russian soldier near Boradyanka - Paul Grover

Sexual violence in conflict has long been used as a weapon of mass destruction, and today is prevalent in at least 18 conflicts around the world, including in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria and South Sudan.

War-time rape was first prosecuted in 1998, in a landmark ruling by the International Criminal Tribunal on Rwanda, yet most perpetrators are still not brought to justice.

“Efforts to hold perpetrators accountable are few, and prone to failure. Impunity is the norm: the number of successful international prosecutions for sexual violence in conflict remains in the low single digits,” said Baroness Arminka Helic, a former Foreign Office special adviser.

Nadia Murad, Nobel laureate and one of the leading voices at the conflicts, told the Telegraph that the world lacks the political will to hold perpetrators to account.

“We have heard so many promises, and have been through this over and over again,” she said.

“We have the evidence, the lawyers, survivors read to give their testimonies over and over again. All we need is the political will to hold them accountable. Sexual violence is being repeated because they know that no one has been convicted in the past.”

First and foremost, Ms Murad called on countries like the UK to repatriate citizens who joined Isis and committed rape, to trial them at home.

In 2014, Ms Murad, a member of the Yazidi minority in Iraq, was captured by Isis at the age of 21. She was held as a sex slave, raped and threatened with execution. Ms Murad managed to escape after several months and has since been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her activism.

Despite thousands of Isis members using rape as a weapon of war against the Yazidi population in 2014, only two people have ever been brought to justice, Ms Murad said. This was by a German court.

“Germany made it clear for anyone that you can hold your own people accountable who joined Isis,” Ms Murad said. She said she has pushed the UK to do the same.

Pramilla Patten, the United Nations’ Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, said she did believe progress had been made by governments over the past ten years, and that the increase in reports of the violence is because the crime has “come out of the shadows”.

“Since I took office five years ago, I have signed [political agreements] with so many countries, from Bangladesh, to Myanmar, to DRC, to the Central African Republic,” Ms Patten said.

However, she added that while most governments sign the agreements, some lack the “political will” to follow with action.

“Myanmar is one such example,” she said. “I signed a framework of cooperation with Myanmar but…. it's been very, very difficult to work.” Members of Myanmar’s security forces stand accused of systematic rape and sexual violence.

The FCDO conference was also criticised for platforming the Serbian foreign minister, Ivica Dačić. Mr Dačić was the mentee of former Serbian president Slobodan Milošević – known as the ‘Butcher of the Balkans’ – who was accused of committing war crimes during the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s.

Speaking on the panel following Mr Dačić, Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, the foreign minister of Kosovo, lamented the decision to host him.

She said that rape victims from the Kosovo – who had been invited to the conference – had been “confronted” on “neutral soil” with “one of their perpetrators”.

Ms Gërvalla-Schwarz’s statement was met with applause and cheering.

The government’s new £12.5 million pledge was also described as a “drop in the ocean” by some delegates, who highlighted that the funding comes as cuts are made to international gender equality programmes.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK’s special representative on preventing sexual violence in conflict, acknowledged that much more needed to be done.

“In the last 10 years, we have come a long way,” he said, “but we know that much more must be done, both to help survivors and to prevent others from suffering such violence.”

Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

Latest Stories

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. Boston, which trailed 2-0 late in the second period, tied it with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a shot fro

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Lions earn respect with close call against powerful Bills

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker said this isn’t the same old Lions, perennial laughingstocks that haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. “We’re going t

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo